15 floor designs that will make your home look amazing

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Modern garden
An amazing floor design is one of the simplest and most overlooked ways to give your home that extra wow factor. The tactile experience of walking on an excellent floor, particularly at the entrance, has a really powerful effect on your experience of a space. It can also provide a strong neutral base for the rest of the home. So what kind of flooring would best suit your home? Well, today we present a wide range of styles that are sure to provide inspiration. Let’s check them out!

1. Gently ascending raw concrete steps

Bodenbeläge, Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG Classic style walls & floors
Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG

Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG
Braun Steinmetz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG

Concrete is a very popular finish at the moment. It has a raw, industrial style quality that really tunes into the authentic aesthetic. It has a very solid presence so it works really well with a fine design like this.

2. Highly polished granite

Bodenbeläge, Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG Classic style walls & floors
Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG

Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG
Braun Steinmetz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG

Highly polished granite gives a home that earthy look with an extra dash of glamour. It can work well when combined with a simple stone garden surrounding too.

3. Natural stone

Bodenbeläge, Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG Classic style walls & floors
Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG

Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG
Braun Steinmetz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG

Nature stone evokes an old-world feel that gives a home a sense of history and cosy familiarity. Cobblestone style flooring has a real flourish, but of course it's not always the most comfortable surface to walk on.

4. Pavers

Bodenbeläge, Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG Classic style walls & floors
Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG

Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG
Braun Steinmetz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG

Flat stone pavers give the home a classic quality and they are much easier to walk on than cobblestones. Here we can see how a combination of stone elements can work really well together if they are of similar hue.

5. Wooden decking

Jardines Verticales, HUICHOL HUICHOL Modern houses
HUICHOL

HUICHOL
HUICHOL
HUICHOL

Nothing quite beats the rich, golden look of timber flooring. If the surface is carefully treated it can last for years and years. This kind of material really plays up the natural look of the home and can make a garden appear richer and more abundant too.

6. The perfect grass lawn

CASA N+E, Narda Davila arquitectura Narda Davila arquitectura Industrial style houses
Narda Davila arquitectura

Narda Davila arquitectura
Narda Davila arquitectura
Narda Davila arquitectura

Grass lawns can be tricky to maintain, but if you have the right set-up, they are definitely worth it. It's important to consider how much sunlight the area will receive and of course, how the slope of the terrain and drainage will affect the area during rainy weather. A couple of pavers are always good too.

7. Slate

Provenza L21, Arki3d Arki3d Modern houses
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

Slate has a very distinctive look that is full of rich variation in tone. It can be quite visually heavy, so it often pays to break up the design and add lots of grassy areas as well.

8. Stone

Casa JA Cholul, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

This utterly fabulous stone entrance really works because of the creative arrangement of the pavers. The subtle geometry of the floor reflects the grid-like area beside the door.

9. Wood

Vivienda Los Bosques, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Modern houses
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

This simple entrance looks quite upmarket because of the natural lines of the wood grain. They add a whole lot of texture and warmth to the stripped back minimalist design.

10. Wood and stone

homify Colonial style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

This garage design is the perfect example of how the beauty of the materials can have a big impact on a minimalist design. Here we also have a glimpse of how subtle geometric lines can make the flooring look amazing.

11. Stone

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Modern garden
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion

Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion

Stone can occasionally look cold and uninviting in a minimalist design. But here we can see how a combination of stone types can be used to make something fabulous.

12. Stone planters

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

The luxe look of this terrace area comes down to the uniform use of white stone. It's even used in the garden planters. This home definitely has a Mediterranean sort of feel.

13. Red stone

CASA CP-34, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

This Spanish style home definitely has flair—thanks for the glossy red stone floor. It has a lavish, slightly glamorous quality that gives this home a real wow factor.

14. Decorative stone

Casa Tucanes, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern windows & doors
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Classic older homes often had finely crafted decorative motifs on the floor. Of course, this can get a bit pricey so a single, well-placed motif like this is a good alternative.

15. White stone

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

This smooth and calming courtyard garden has a lovely fine stone ground. It's easy to care for and will always look good no matter what the conditions.

For more flooring ideas, have a look at How to choose the right tiles for your home.

Which one of these flooring ideas appeals to you?

