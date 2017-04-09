15 floor designs that will make your home look amazing

An amazing floor design is one of the simplest and most overlooked ways to give your home that extra wow factor. The tactile experience of walking on an excellent floor, particularly at the entrance, has a really powerful effect on your experience of a space. It can also provide a strong neutral base for the rest of the home. So what kind of flooring would best suit your home? Well, today we present a wide range of styles that are sure to provide inspiration. Let’s check them out!
Concrete is a very popular finish at the moment. It has a raw, industrial style quality that really tunes into the authentic aesthetic. It has a very solid presence so it works really well with a fine design like this.
Highly polished granite gives a home that earthy look with an extra dash of glamour. It can work well when combined with a simple stone garden surrounding too.
Nature stone evokes an old-world feel that gives a home a sense of history and cosy familiarity. Cobblestone style flooring has a real flourish, but of course it's not always the most comfortable surface to walk on.
Flat stone pavers give the home a classic quality and they are much easier to walk on than cobblestones. Here we can see how a combination of stone elements can work really well together if they are of similar hue.
Nothing quite beats the rich, golden look of timber flooring. If the surface is carefully treated it can last for years and years. This kind of material really plays up the natural look of the home and can make a garden appear richer and more abundant too.
Grass lawns can be tricky to maintain, but if you have the right set-up, they are definitely worth it. It's important to consider how much sunlight the area will receive and of course, how the slope of the terrain and drainage will affect the area during rainy weather. A couple of pavers are always good too.
Slate has a very distinctive look that is full of rich variation in tone. It can be quite visually heavy, so it often pays to break up the design and add lots of grassy areas as well.
This utterly fabulous stone entrance really works because of the creative arrangement of the pavers. The subtle geometry of the floor reflects the grid-like area beside the door.
This simple entrance looks quite upmarket because of the natural lines of the wood grain. They add a whole lot of texture and warmth to the stripped back minimalist design.
This garage design is the perfect example of how the beauty of the materials can have a big impact on a minimalist design. Here we also have a glimpse of how subtle geometric lines can make the flooring look amazing.
Stone can occasionally look cold and uninviting in a minimalist design. But here we can see how a combination of stone types can be used to make something fabulous.
The luxe look of this terrace area comes down to the uniform use of white stone. It's even used in the garden planters. This home definitely has a Mediterranean sort of feel.
This Spanish style home definitely has flair—thanks for the glossy red stone floor. It has a lavish, slightly glamorous quality that gives this home a real wow factor.
Classic older homes often had finely crafted decorative motifs on the floor. Of course, this can get a bit pricey so a single, well-placed motif like this is a good alternative.
This smooth and calming courtyard garden has a lovely fine stone ground. It's easy to care for and will always look good no matter what the conditions.
