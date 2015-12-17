Which rug to choose?

There are many good reasons why area rugs should carpet a room. They're functional and practical, as they provide cushion, comfort, and warmth over a concrete, tile, or wood floor, but they also provide artistic value to a room's atmosphere. Think of a rug as artwork for the floor. With that in mind, it can be a big concern for you if you're unsure how to create a fluid and balanced space.
Area rugs can be a bit tricky to incorporate if you don't know all the aspects you need to consider. Choosing the right rug can complete any space and make it perfect, while choosing the wrong one can make a room feel awkward or unfinished. There's the size and type of room you need to think about, as well as the colour and pattern, style, and material. And considering how expensive they can be, selecting a rug is something you want to do well. So if you want a little help and inspiration on choosing the best rug, keep reading!
The first thing you should know about rugs is that they're not room specific. Every room in the house will look good with a well situated rug, that includes dining rooms, living rooms, bedrooms, and even offices. You do, however, need to be mindful of the area of the room in relation to that of the rug. Choosing a rug that's too small will make the room look smaller and out of balance. Choose a rug that's too big, and it will trip up your furniture, your guests, and make the room look sloppy.
When decorating your room from scratch, it's best to choose the rug first. It's a big, influential piece that brings a room together, so if you wait until you've set the final throw pillow, you might search for months before the you're able to track down the perfect rug.
Colour is an obvious starting point in choosing a rug. If your room already implements a lot of different colours and patterns, you might want to stick with a monochromatic rug, maybe a neutral or a shade that complements your existing furniture and decor. If you want a patterned rug, however, with many shades and funky or geometric patterns, it's generally easier to choose that first and then add furniture and accessories that match it. But keep in mind, if your rug is loud, you should choose furnishings that quiet the space down.
A rug is also one of the largest pieces of furniture you will have in your space, so be sure to take into account the tones in your flooring, walls, and other fixed finishes when choosing the perfect rug. But you don't have to play it too safe: a daringly patterned or brightly coloured rug can be the ticket to bring your room to the next level.
This is the part of rug choosing where you likely know the rules, and it's – more often than not – a better idea to play along. For choosing the size, it depends on the room the rug will go in.
For dining rooms, take the size of the surface of the dining room table and add just under two metres to it. So, if your table is 1m x 1.8m, you should start looking at carpets measuring 2.7m X 3.6m – that way, the chairs will have all four legs on the rug, even when they're pulled away from the table. For living rooms, you should also carefully inspect where the legs of your furniture land. Having an area rug sitting in the centre of a room adds enough accent to the space to really bring it together. When considering the bedroom, on the other hand, the best rule to keep in mind is that the majority of your rug will be under your bed, depending on the layout of the room.
You should also keep in mind that most rugs come in pre-set, standard sizes, so finding a good one for your room may be a project. But, when in doubt, choose a larger size. You can always have it trimmed down to fit your space.
You've heard these terms before, but what exactly are deep- and low-pile rugs? Well, the name hints at their structure. In rug terminology,
pile refers to the density of the fibres used to create the weave. The thickness and length of the fibres in the weave dictate the pile of a rug. A deep-pile rug is a rug with long, thick fibres. Think of a shag rug, and you have your deep-pile definition. And as you may have guessed, low-pile rugs are just the opposite, composed of tightly woven fibres.
Deep pile rugs like the one we see here are perfect for areas like the bedroom. you don't want a deep pile rug in the kitchen or dining room, for example, because they easily catch and keep crumbs and other food scraps that may fall into their grasp. Low-pile and carpets provide fewer hiding spaces for nasties and are more easily spot cleaned, so pick a low-pile rug for high-traffic areas in your home.
Now for fibers. You don't have to stick with the same old, run of the mill deep-pile or low-pile rug to make your space pop. There are many other materials your rug can be made out of that will add that certain je ne sais quoi that will impress any guest. As we can see in this image, threaded rug options have been replaced with a stylish leather pelt throw rug. Pelt rugs have been used for centuries as style enhancing features of any room and adds a masculine feel – ideal for designing the perfect
man cave.
Another important thing to think when choosing material is how hard you're going to be on the floor underneath those rugs. Using 100% wool is the easiest to clean and maintain, but silk and viscose are exquisite choices, as well, and give any room a gorgeous shimmer.
Now let's get to the style choice. This doesn't involve any math offer any specific answers, because design is often all about balance. For dining rooms, it can be a good idea to opt for something with a pattern. Dining rooms often have a large wooden table and chairs, so choosing a patterned rug will give the room some interest, and also hide any food stains. If your furnishings are rather plain, like we see here, go for the gold and choose one, or even two rugs that have bold patterns to add interest to the space. And, as you can see, they don't even have to match perfectly in their patterns! Just make sure their colours coordinate, and you're all set. But because it's all about balance, the addition of more than one rug adds a large amount of movement and flair to the room.
Another thing to keep in mind when you're looking for bedroom rugs is that you'll be treading on these with bare feet, so you should ideally choose a soft rug. Your feet will thank you later.