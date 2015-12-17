Which rug to choose?

This is the part of rug choosing where you likely know the rules, and it's – more often than not – a better idea to play along. For choosing the size, it depends on the room the rug will go in.

For dining rooms, take the size of the surface of the dining room table and add just under two metres to it. So, if your table is 1m x 1.8m, you should start looking at carpets measuring 2.7m X 3.6m – that way, the chairs will have all four legs on the rug, even when they're pulled away from the table. For living rooms, you should also carefully inspect where the legs of your furniture land. Having an area rug sitting in the centre of a room adds enough accent to the space to really bring it together. When considering the bedroom, on the other hand, the best rule to keep in mind is that the majority of your rug will be under your bed, depending on the layout of the room.

You should also keep in mind that most rugs come in pre-set, standard sizes, so finding a good one for your room may be a project. But, when in doubt, choose a larger size. You can always have it trimmed down to fit your space.