Cosy country home you'll never want to leave

It is seriously difficult to believe that this home was prefabricated off-site. It's a large luxurious family home with earthy accents and a great big grand presence. It is also built on a steeply sloping site. This is definitely one of the more challenging locations in which to build a prefabricated home.

But home builders Prefabricasa have shown us that a prefabricated home design can be adapted to a huge range of conditions. It can also be finished with lots of earthy materials that give it a unique, characterful look. So get ready to be impressed and come with us on a photo tour to check it out.