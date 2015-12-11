The Colourful Brazilian Resort House

Get ready for the pinnacle of luxurious, modern living, because this extraordinary home doesn't disappoint, with its resort-style design housing multiple, stylish dwellings to create an expansive compound in which to delight and indulge!

Brazil's Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura took charge of this commission, transforming the previous property to add a modern edge amidst its spacious gardens and picturesque, lakeside locale. The result is bold and breathtaking, with the home's primary residence presenting a lofty and luxurious villa, filled with eclectic decoration ranging from the classic to the contemporary.

Beyond the villa a smaller abode has been constructed, which presents a striking, geometric facade encasing open-plan kitchen and dining spaces. Wedged between the crystal blue of the property's pool and the calm ripples of the lake beyond, the pool house presents the ultimate environs in which to relax or entertain, and beautifully complements the air of contemporary luxury defining this very special home.