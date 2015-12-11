The Colourful Brazilian Resort House

Get ready for the pinnacle of luxurious, modern living, because this extraordinary home doesn't disappoint, with its resort-style design housing multiple, stylish dwellings to create an expansive compound in which to delight and indulge!
Brazil's Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura took charge of this commission, transforming the previous property to add a modern edge amidst its spacious gardens and picturesque, lakeside locale. The result is bold and breathtaking, with the home's primary residence presenting a lofty and luxurious villa, filled with eclectic decoration ranging from the classic to the contemporary.
Beyond the villa a smaller abode has been constructed, which presents a striking, geometric facade encasing open-plan kitchen and dining spaces. Wedged between the crystal blue of the property's pool and the calm ripples of the lake beyond, the pool house presents the ultimate environs in which to relax or entertain, and beautifully complements the air of contemporary luxury defining this very special home.
The exterior of the home is instantly appealing, with its lakeside locale hosting an array of tropical trees and plants amidst an expanse of lush, green lawns. This twilight view presents the resort basking in the beautiful glow of soft garden lighting beneath the fading sun, with a range of abodes of various sizes seen in the distance, waiting to accommodate lucky occupants.
Upon closer inspection it's evident that this series of dwellings has been designed to exude the utmost in casual luxury, seamlessly amalgamating indoor and outdoor living spaces to take advantage of the tropical Brazilian climate. Extensive verandahs skirt the premises, lined in pale, softly textured tiles and furnished with a range of both classic and modern pieces to provide plenty of vantages upon which to rest and relax.
Upon entering the resort's primary dwelling we are met with a bold interior, comprising an eclectic array of decorative elements and furnishings.
The construction of this premises emulates that of a luxurious villa, with its high, lightly coloured walls crested by the deep tones of a strong, wooden ceiling. The depth of the ceiling is reflected in the series black and brown tones found throughout the furnishings and decor, with pieces such as the sleek, black leather sofa and credenza interspersed with a range of wooden furnishings, from the low-lying coffee table to the curved, wooden bar.
An expansive dining setting sits adjacent to a generous stretch of glass doors, providing a stunning view and easy access to the exterior of the property.
This more casual living space is primed for relaxation and indulgence, with the soft, black sofa and flatscreen television dominating within the room. Surrounding these two, central features are a range of contrasting furnishings, from the contemporary, leather chairs against the right hand wall to the minimalistic, wooden stools opposite, which infuse the room with a rustic air.
A modern coffee table, combining the sheen of glass with the texture of rough wood sits atop an animal hide sprawled across the floor, once again blending rustic and contemporary decoration, while the television cabinet is brimming with vintage wines and firewood—another two elements designed to aid the occupants as they unwind in this luxurious dwelling.
Further along from the resort's primary dwelling is this angular and contemporary pool house, wedged between the serene, lakeside landscape in the distance and the pristine, blue waters of the resort's swimming pool. The pool house is itself a feat of modern luxury, with its sharp roof streaming upwards atop a box of glass and steel, presenting a striking, open abode filled with contemporary touches.
Next to the pool house, a simple deck of dark timber hosts a casual outdoor setting, providing a space for the occupants to enjoy their relaxing, picturesque surrounds beneath the Brazilian sunshine.
The interior of the pool house doesn't disappoint, with its open design revealing a range of contemporary furnishings and finishes. The expansive kitchen streams forth within the space, oozing glamour amidst its black stone and stainless steel finishes, with a beer tap included to allow for a refreshing drop on a balmy evening.
Adjacent to the kitchen sits a lengthy dining table, poised and ready to host a banquet of hearty food and lively conversation. This space is definitely primed for interaction, with its open plan, opulent finishes and picturesque locale setting a new standard in resort-style living.
