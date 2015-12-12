The Cosy Colourful Family Home

Have you ever been stuck for design ideas to infuse a small house with colourful charm and a spacious atmosphere? Well this home will certainly give you some food for thought. Designed by Milan's Davide Petronici Architettura, this 75m2 abode delights with an inviting energy, with the architects managing to construct an expansive and relaxing dwelling, characterised by modern furnishings and finishes and plenty of colour.

The secret of their success lies in the white decor predominating throughout the property, with white walls, ceilings and flooring combined with a series of large windows allowing light to bounce about each room, creating a sense of expanse within the home's humble plan. While pristine white has its advantages however, bare, monotone decor has the potential to appear stark and uninteresting, which is why the designers have brilliantly incorporated a range of bright colours within the home's decoration. A veritable spectrum of tones can be seen in the couches, beds and rugs, enlivening each room with a playful sense of character.

The dwelling presents a lovely space in which a small family could create a cosy home, with room to relax, entertain and play amidst colourful, modern surrounds. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!