A Stylish Renovation in Mexico

This amazing home takes us all the way to Mexico and presents a striking transformation, with architect Juan Luis Fernández having taken a 30 year old abode, located in one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods in Hermosillo, and moulded it into a contemporary masterpiece. The biggest challenge of this commission was to modernise the home's exterior, with its classic, late-70s style appearing dated but difficult to alter, necessitating delicate structural surgery upon the home's façade. The result is a construction that appears modern and sophisticated, with strong lines and contrasting textures now characterising the exterior.

The interior layout involved minimal change, with the decor and furnishings adapted to suit the taste of the home's current occupants, who favour contemporary pieces constructed of natural materials. The crowning jewel of the dwelling is doubtless the rear garden, which has been completely redesigned to include an outdoor bar and pristine swimming pool.

Truly this renovation presents an impressive success in terms of its sophisticated design and decoration, take a tour below and see for yourself!