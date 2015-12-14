A Stylish Spanish Home

This delightful abode, located in Spain, showcases a simple, modern plan, filled with contemporary style and luxury. The brainchild of Vigo's Castroferro Acquitectos, the home begins with a classic foundation, with white walls and ceilings providing a sense of expanse within a relatively small area, and parquetry floors grounding the space with the warmth of wood.

The furnishings and decoration are what take this house to the next level however, with a range of sophisticated, contemporary pieces on display, often emulating the curved forms of Scandinavian design. Ample storage is included through a series of small yet functional shelving units, while the home manages to combine a stylish dining area, master bedroom, and even a space doubling as an office and children's playroom within its humble walls, accommodating all the needs of a budding family.

This dwelling is a fine example of a classic foundation elevated through stylish decoration. Take a tour below and gain some insight on how take your own abode to new aesthetic heights!