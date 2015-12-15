An Extraordinary Apartment in Istanbul

This extraordinary home is located in the thriving metropolis of Istanbul and is part of a collection of villa-style apartments named The Judas Tree Houses. Designed by Baba Mimarlik Mühendislik architects, the expansive duplex is filled with palatial glamour, from its series of modern chandeliers to a range of opulent, marble finishes. The 5 bedroom apartment rests upon 370m2 of living space, and no expense has been spared in creating a majestic atmosphere within, combining elements of classic and contemporary design.

Upon entrance we are enveloped in an open and spacious living area, which encompasses a luxurious space for relaxation upon a silk-upholstered lounge suite and a beautifully decorated area for formal dining. The living quarters are trimmed by large windows, leading onto a 70m2 outdoor terrace, providing the perfect vantage from which to admire the city beyond and enjoy the warm, Turkish climate. The upper level of the apartment houses the bedrooms and bathrooms. The master bedroom rests resplendent with soft textile and the flowing finishes of polished wood, while the home's primary bathroom intrigues with the depth created by its dark, marble walls, and includes all the necessities for luxurious, modern living.

This home truly presents an exciting, opulent design in the midst of a bustling city, and has to be seen to be believed! Take a tour below and tell us what you think.