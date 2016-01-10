The Modern Seaside Restoration

This lovely, seaside dwelling showcases a small but stylish home on the Spanish coast, which has been recently restored to delightful effect. When Valencia architects, Selecta Home, first came across this commission, the dwelling was derelict and run down, with its uninspiring interior and crumbling courtyard desperately in need of a modern revamp.

The result is functional and stylish, with the home's flowing interior housing a range of chic furnishings and inventing design features with a view to maximise space within its narrow walls. Upon entry, a relaxing and contemporary living room soon transforms into an open kitchen and dining area, with expansive, glass doors framing a portal to the modern courtyard beyond.

White walls and wooden panelling have been used throughout the living quarters to striking effect, while the kitchen departs from this decor, with a series of grey tiles lining its walls for a sense of depth and contrast. The courtyard of the home appears relaxed and inviting, with its crisp walls framing a simple, contemporary space, and a tiled indentation included to aid food preparation and cooking.

This lovely seaside home definitely presents a successful modern restoration, with its stylish design and clever use of space creating a sophisticated and inviting dwelling. Have a look below and tell us what you like about it!