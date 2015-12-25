The Warm and Inviting Home in the Tropics

This delightful interior renovation in São Paulo, by Marina Linhares Interiors, sought not to erase history, but to adapt the space in a manner which respected that which existed. This intention engendered a project which places value on simple geometries, a thoughtful selection of finishes and the careful curation of the objects within the spaces. The result is an elegant and sophisticated design that is warm, inviting and personal.
A rigorous commitment to timeless design is coupled with a sensitivity that seeks to engage with the inhabitants personality, their affective memories, and their ideas about the future. What occurs is a dynamic synergy between the designers refined aesthetics and the inhabitants notions of living.These two influences work together, creating a design that embodies this dialogue in a unique and individual way.
The designer has created a home that is dedicated to the pleasures of living. The cosy and inviting space fosters interaction and social exchange—it is a place you want to nestle into and spend hours talking over a cup of tea of glass of wine. What is would your perfect space for living look like? If you are in need of inspiration, take a look at these varied living rooms that facilitate the exchange of daily life.
The beige, grey and mustard colour palette beautifully compliments the raw and natural materials. The wonderful river stone floor is overlaid with a coarsely woven rug in neutral tone. Vertical timber boards line the walls up to the door datum, where there is a break of white before the timber re-emerges to line the ceiling.
The kitchen melts into the timber wall lining. Here, the grain of the timber that is used for the cupboard fronts runs horizontally rather than vertically, creating a subtle, but perceptible variation. The concrete waterfall bench-top creates separation between the two timbers, preserving their difference. Strip lighting runs along the base of the shelves, illuminating and drawing them out from the wall behind; and, finally black accents punctuate the kitchen space in a striking and effective way.
The delightful conservatory, adjoining the open plan living space, feels at once both inside and outside. Another neutral toned rug, this time interrupted with bright lines of colour, provides an anchor around which the furniture gathers. The glazed capsule is hemmed in by an abundance of greenery which trickles into the interior in the form of individual plants. This one is hard to beat, but for more wonderful conservatory ideas take a browse through these examples!
At the other end of the living space, a large picture window frames the tropical garden beyond. This strong connection with the natural landscape breathes life and colour into the space. These large openings coupled with the high, pitched ceiling affords the space a feeling of expansiveness; one that is simultaneously secure and cosy.
Taking another step back, we are able to take in the space in it's entirety—well, almost. The rough natural stone of the exterior works harmoniously with the natural, textured materials of the interior. Warm timbers are ubiquitous, yet not overpowering. The furniture is selected and arranged with the finesse of a great orchestral piece. Nothing in this home is unintentional. The attention to detail is second to none.
