The Warm and Inviting Home in the Tropics

This delightful interior renovation in São Paulo, by Marina Linhares Interiors, sought not to erase history, but to adapt the space in a manner which respected that which existed. This intention engendered a project which places value on simple geometries, a thoughtful selection of finishes and the careful curation of the objects within the spaces. The result is an elegant and sophisticated design that is warm, inviting and personal.

A rigorous commitment to timeless design is coupled with a sensitivity that seeks to engage with the inhabitants personality, their affective memories, and their ideas about the future. What occurs is a dynamic synergy between the designers refined aesthetics and the inhabitants notions of living.These two influences work together, creating a design that embodies this dialogue in a unique and individual way.