6 ways to have a sexier home

Your days are filled with the hustle and bustle of every day life, and as a result, your home may also reflect that with scattered junk here and there, laundry piled high in the bedroom, maybe last night's pajamas are still hanging out on the bed. Distractions like these can really put a damper on a romantic interlude and on how you feel about yourself. That's because it isn't always about what you're wearing – a sexier you starts at home. If you've ever stayed in a nice hotel, you know the sensation – the grandeur, the warmth, and the all make you feel relaxed and free. Well, that feeling doesn't have to be limited to just hotel stays. Giving your home sex appeal can be phenomenal for your confidence, as well as reflect the inner you. For a sensual setting, you've got to create an oasis.
So, here are six tips we've gathered on how you can heat things up in your own home.
To give your home a sexy vibe, you need to think about lighting. And what's sexier than the bedroom? Your bedroom should be lit for you and for your easy use, and this should include anywhere between three and five sources of light. Typically two dim reading lamps and one light opposite the bed will do wonders when creating that sensual atmosphere. Like any romantic hotel setup, you want to be able to have an enjoyable light at the bed and you want the remainder of the bedroom to be softly adorned with low, indirect light. It's very important that the lighting is indirect and not a fixture on your ceiling. Easy to reach, soft, low light is sexiest kind of light.
Since we're on the topic of light, let's talk about candles. Candles always carry a romantic connotation, and for very good reason. The light they cast is the softest, warmest, and sexiest you could ever have. Not to mention, everyone looks good in candlelight! To maximise the sexiness factor in your home, use red candles. Red is the colour of intimacy, and having red candles not only appeals to the visual sexiness of your home, scented candles also provide savoury fragrance that will put you right in the mood. Choose a long-burning candle, and experiment with different scents, anything from jasmine to lavender to pepper, just so you can find what you like.
For an even bigger effect, place some candles inside a lantern. This will cast great shadows and light on your walls, enhancing the sexy factor of your home.
You thought red candles were sexy, just wait until you incorporate satin into your home. You want to consider all the senses when creating a sexier home, and softness of touch is a big one. For this effect, we can only recommend satin sheets, as they're the sexiest feeling thing on the market. Satin sheets provide a silky smooth feel and can help keep you cool for those romantic nights in the boudoir, not like cotton sheets which are more coarse and trap heat. Lovely, high quality, smooth linens under your body, perhaps a warm rug under your feet, and even a soft, oversized towel to wrap him or her up in will take you really far when going for a romantic night in.
In keeping with the sensory stimulation of your new sexily designed home, let's think about scents. Olfactory senses are the first to be stimulated when romance is involved, not only that, but even when walking into a room. Aside from what you see, it's what you smell that hits you first, so you want to make sure that when you're creating a sexy atmosphere, you pick the right scent. We've already got you covered on the candle front, as scented candles are a key part to intimacy and arousal, but let's think about more natural scents that you can incorporate into your home. The first thing we think of are flower petals. Take this bedroom, for example. The strategically placed rose petals on the bed aren't just visually inviting for your partner, but also aromatically inviting. You don't just have to stick with the classic rose, though. You can try lavender or lilac, too.
It’s time to be a little playful and flirtatious with your interior design, and nothing says coquettish like a few carefully placed mirrors. Mirrors don't just have to be functionally hung in the bathroom so we can do our makeup. They can also be put to good use for romantic evenings. We know that for some, mirrors in the bedroom during sexy time can make people feel a little uneasy, but people generally like to see themselves, and putting a few strategically placed mirrors around the bedroom is a good exercise in getting comfortable. A good tip is to have a few free standing, leaning mirrors—that way, you can always move them, depending on how you feel.
If you want to go that extra mile, try placing one on the ceiling. That'll really spice things up!
You've thought about the visuals, the scents, and the touch, now let's get down to the auditory sense. It's an often ignored concept when designing a sexy new home, but you really can't afford to overlook this one. Nothing will relax you and put you in the mood more than soft lighting, sensual smells, and some good mood music. And what better way to stimulate the auditory senses than with a nice, big sound system? Having a sound system, especially with surround sound, will maximize the sexiness factor of your home. Just picture this sound system here, playing your favourite tunes with some dim lighting, along with your scented candles and your partner, and you have all the ingredients for a sensual evening, and all the equipment to keep your home sexy for the next round!