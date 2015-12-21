6 ideas to create DIY home textiles

Creating your own textiles is much easier than you think—and if you've noticed—it's actually become a recent trend! Check out all the idea boards with DIY wall hangings, throws, pillows and more!
These DIY projects are easy and accessible for everyone with a minimal amount of supplies and time! Tired of seeing items you've chose to decorate with in all of your friends homes? We have the solution! Personalized home textiles bring a sense of uniqueness to any space as they lessen the amount of mass-produced, stereotypical items you might otherwise purchase. Let each of your items tell a story and speak for themselves. There is also an incredible sense of achievement and feeling rewarded after you complete your own projects that buying just can't provide.
Below we have listed six ideas for ways in which you can create your own DIY textiles either alone or with help—and every single idea is guaranteed to brighten up your space instantly!
Designing your own cushions is as easy as 1, 2, 3 and off of this list will probably be the easiest to complete! If you have sewing experience, then this will be one of the easiest projects you've probably ever done, however, if you have no sewing experience that is fine too! You can use tacking supplies to ensure that the cushions properly stay together.
We suggest that you choose fabric based off a particular colour palette—choose two or three colours that work for your space (as seen here) and take measurements depending on the shapes and sizes you want the pillows to be. To add some extra drama to a room, choose to make cushions in a variety of shapes and sizes!
For something a bit more different—think about creating cushions in funky shapes like seen here!
Inmovimento has very special and unique pillows—allow them to inspire you!
For 2015 and 2016, wall hangings have definitely held their own as a design staple in every type of home. They work well with traditional and classic homes, to Scandinavian and minimal. Pictured here, we have included two types of wall hangings by Studio {Hammel} to display the variety! If you have knitting and crochet materials, then go ahead and get started—if you want a plush and thick wall hanging like the one on the right, we suggest you choose wool! If you are feeling more geometric, modern styles, then find some random metallic materials like copper, gold-plated silver, etc; in thin sheets and cut them out and hang them!
For a special touch, instead of using perfect, processed wood as the hanging stabiliser—go into your back yard and grab a small/medium-sized twig to add a touch of nature to your handmade wall hanging.
Reupholstering your own furniture might seem like one of the more difficult items on this list, but with the right tools and supplies, it won't be! Reupholstering furniture is a great skill to acquire as it will allow you to see second-hand and beat-up, old furniture in a new light.
Grab that old, cheap furniture—pick a luxurious and interesting fabric and start pinning! It will not only change the complete look of the chair, or ottoman, it will change the complete look of the room!
Similar to cushions, curtains are an incredibly easy endeavor on this list! Whether you decide on sheers, panels, or dramatic curtains—making your own will be easy no matter what.
Like in this example, we suggest that in order to increase the natural light in your bedroom or living room that you make a combination of curtains and sheers! Curtains will allow for more privacy in the evenings, while sheers will bring you lots of sunlight during the day!
For added drama, make sure when you're cutting/trimming your curtains that you're allowing for at least 5-10 centimeters of extra fabric to hang from the bottom and lightly grace the floor!
Most homeowners don't consider making their own carpet or rugs—but it is possible! What is currently really popular is to create pom-pom rugs that are easily woven together with a needle and durable thread and backing.
In order to weave or sew your own rug, first grab a non-stick backing so your rug will stay securely in place and then choose thick and durable weaving materials—wool, cotton or sisal for the body! There are plenty of DIY tutorials and books to look through that will give you precise step-by-step instructions! We know you can do it!
You might not always like table cloths laying on your kitchen table—but you must admit that they're nice when it's time for a special occasion. Draw, think, or sketch out holiday ideas—and make them come to life by sewing or crocheting your own table cloth!
The best part about making a table cloth is that it is easy to measure, sew and most importantly, change with the seasons. And remember, people will be consuming food and drinks on the materials you choose—so choose both the materials and colours wisely!