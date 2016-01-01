Top 6 Interior Trends for 2016!

It's already that time—a new year is upon us—and so are new home decor trends. Do not fear! The year 2016 will be defined by returning to the basics an sticking with the essentials. Maximising minimalism, DIY projects and honing in on local designers are a few of the central design concepts we are thinking about.

2016 should be a year not for a new you, but for a changed you! Go through every corner of your home and make some serious decisions on what should be kept, and what should be thrown out. If you tend to keep things around, then perhaps invest in some great storage as to hide the accumulation of goods for both your self and your guests.

Allow your living space to make you happy and inspire you every single day. Start bringing nature indoors, keeping things clean, light and fresh! We hope our six suggestions below for the top interior design trends of 2016 will aide you making some life-changing decisions! You deserve it!