Top 6 Interior Trends for 2016!

It's already that time—a new year is upon us—and so are new home decor trends. Do not fear! The year 2016 will be defined by returning to the basics an sticking with the essentials. Maximising minimalism, DIY projects and honing in on local designers are a few of the central design concepts we are thinking about.
2016 should be a year not for a new you, but for a changed you! Go through every corner of your home and make some serious decisions on what should be kept, and what should be thrown out. If you tend to keep things around, then perhaps invest in some great storage as to hide the accumulation of goods for both your self and your guests.
Allow your living space to make you happy and inspire you every single day. Start bringing nature indoors, keeping things clean, light and fresh! We hope our six suggestions below for the top interior design trends of 2016 will aide you making some life-changing decisions! You deserve it!
To start the new year—clean, organize and get rid of any junk and clutter in your home. Refreshing your home will benefit you in a multitude of ways and making the decision to live only with the essentials will prove you benefits years to come!
Keep your spaces neutral, bright and fresh—minimize wall art and decor and opt for light fixtures that will speak for themselves. Either DIY or purchase an exposed wardrobe as to let your outfit of the day become another source of decor in your rather minimal room!
When choosing materials and decor for your 2016 redecorating—think sustainable. Look at hemp- and sisal-based rugs and carpets, instead of hardwood floors and countertops, consider bamboo and when it comes to in-home appliances be smart about the ones you choose.
Choose plants that will have air filtering qualities and smart water filters and temperature nozzles that will recognize your habits during the day and save you energy costs! Being sustainable doesn't mean breaking the bank any longer—now it means efficiency, cost-effectiveness and most importantly, saving you money.
If your home is limited in size and exposure to the outside (lack of balcony, terrace, etc;) then consider bringing the outdoors in this year! Choose a wide range of plants, from tiny flowers to oversized tropical trees to create some drama and dimension in your living space.
If the thought of adding plants to your home is rather intimidating because you don't have time, or tend to let them die—then simply speak to your local florist or do research online and establish which indoor house-plants will work for you!
Hands down, one of our favourite tile designers is Nais! Their creative use of tiles in the materials they choose, the colour shades and the mix of patterns is absolutely incredible. A lot of homeowners assume that tile work is now outdated—think again!
When tiles are chosen correctly and used in a more artistic manner, than can completely transform a space! Here, Nais! has chosen to create an ombré affect with five separate shades of grey—with the top half playing with white! This actually elongates and adds depth to this tiny kitchenette—and with perfect minimalist furnishings and accessories to match, it is an amazing design concept!
Check out these beautiful subway tiles!
Again, we have the tile work of Nais!—but this time they've given us a more industrial feel with exposed piping, a stand-alone sink and minimal accessories! However, what really makes this space work is the unique mix of metals and metallics!
Most don't think that pipes can have a decorative side to them, however if you choose the right kinds of metals the space can become an industrialized wonderland! When it comes to metallics think of light fixtures, shelving systems and mirrors!
One way to set yourself apart in the new year is to find your own happiness when it comes to artists, designers and interior designers! No matter how expensive your favourite designer is, save your money and purchase one or two key items from them. More than likely, these products will last a lifetime!
This will also distinguish your living space from that of your friends and family—and when guests inquire about your unique pieces you can introduce them to someone new! Sticking with local designers is another great option to push small business—but ideally find someone you really adore!
The wall hangings pictured here are by one of our favourite designers, Studio {Hammel}!