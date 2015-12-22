How to make the most out of your small garden

A garden, no matter what size, is truly a benefit! Since most homeowners aren't blessed with large living quarters, nor a commercial-sized garden, it is imperative to fully utilize every aspect of your smaller garden so it can become a fully-functioning space that can provide a substantial amount for you and your family.

Making the most out of your small garden is the idea behind each of these suggestions and whereas as most are cost-effective, they will indeed be a good amount of work. Any outdoor work is multiplied in your efforts because of climate and temperature of your area! Whether you're craving more privacy, a new aesthetic, or simply a new way to plant your favourite plants and herbs—we've got you covered!