A Delicately Refined Japanese Home

This thoughtfully refined, and modest, 98 square meter home is located in Kawasaki City, Japan. Characteristic of Mukoyama Architects, the home adopts a minimalist aesthetic that manages to strike a beautiful equilibrium between austerity and gentle finesse. Minimalism came to recognition in the western art world post world war two, however, these notions emerged in Japan as early as the Higashiyama culture of the fifteenth century.

The aesthetic principal of wabi-sabi reflects a deeper world view that embraces transience and imperfection. Derived from Buddist teaching, it is thought to nurture authenticity through the acknowledgement of three things; nothing lasts, nothing is finished and nothing is perfect. The roughness and irregularity of the cast concrete retaining wall, the simplicity, the austerity, all speak the language of wabi-sabi.