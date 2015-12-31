Top 10 Pantone Colour Trends to Decorate for 2016

Every year Pantone releases a new colour palette that is meant to define the style and trends of the upcoming season. Every year designers are rushing together with anticipation, waiting to see what the colour trends will bring for art, interior design and graphic design output.

For the Spring 2016 season, Pantone has established a theme called, A Transporting and Transformative Canvas —where the colours are meant to transcend both cultural and gender norms—allowing for free creative reign in the design world!

Below, we will introduce the new ten colours, as well as how to properly incorporate them into the design of different areas of your home. The new year should bring on new ideas and refreshing change—using some, if not all, of these colours should allow that to happen! We hope you find them beautiful and empowering—because we sure do!