The Timber-Trimmed Holiday House

This novel abode presents another inventive design by Germany's Möhring Architekten, with the home designed as a relaxed, inviting and, most of all, contemporary getaway from busy, city living. Located in a quiet, rural neighbourhood, the house impresses with a novel facade constructed of timber slats flowing upward for an elevated effect. A simple garden and humble courtyard complete the exterior, providing quaint spaces to relax and unwind amidst serene surroundings.
Once inside the home we are met with an open and expansive space for living and dining, with wooden floors and white ceilings framing a raft of stylish, contemporary furnishings. A striking, black and white sofa invites relaxation in the living room, while a contemporary fireplace stands ready to warm the home in winter. Up a simple, wooden staircase we encounter the home's bedrooms and bathroom, each of which enjoy a lovely view of the surrounding neighbourhood. These rooms have been finished in elegant, simple style, with white and wooden decor also characterising this level of the home.
This home showcases a wonderful retreat for a relaxing getaway, with its inviting environs exuding a stress-free energy. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!
The exterior of the home presents a simple shape constructed of myriad wooden slats, which create a sense of elevation through their vertical flow. Skirted by a simple garden and humble architectural surrounds, this home delights with its bold facade and inventive construction, with an open and inviting living area glimpsed behind an expanse of glass doors, and a delightful, modern design able to be discerned within.
In the foreground we can see that the architect has included a modest, paved courtyard area, with a simple outdoor setting standing ready to accommodate relaxation and entertainment.
Upon entry we are greeted by a stylish, contemporary interior, in which the classic combination of white walls and ceilings and wooden flooring prevails throughout the decor. The pale tone of the floorboards emulates the home's external construction, with the flow of woodgrain seeming to widen the space.
Here we can see the beginnings of contemporary dining and living spaces on either side of the wooden stairwell. These appear simple yet luxurious, with crisp lines and minimalist construction characterising the home's furnishings.
From this vantage we truly get a sense of the contemporary atmosphere within this lovely home, with the sheen of the kitchen surfaces reflecting the glow of incoming sunlight. In the foreground, the smooth surface of the dining table seems to melt into the floor beyond, while low-hanging lights provide localised ambience after sundown.
Also notable from this vantage is the exposed concrete ceiling in this part of the home, which contributes an industrial element to the space amidst the contemporary sheen of the surrounding finishes and furnishings.
The home's living room is equally stylish, with its contemporary design creating a relaxing space in which to relax and unwind. The dark tone of the sofa appears bold and striking against its white backdrop, while a corner fireplace sits ready to warm the open plan of the living areas in the colder months.
Best of all the living room is beautifully lit, not only by sunshine streaming through the home's sliding doors but through its own, private stretch of windows.
The upper level of the home houses the bedrooms, each of which appear spacious and inviting, with ample sunshine flowing through their respective windows and bouncing about the white walls within.
The view from the bedrooms presents a soothing scene, with plenty of greenery amidst the surrounding neighbourhood providing an influx of colour along with air and light. Furnishings within the space are simple and comfortable, in keeping with the stress-free design of this rural getaway.
The home's bathroom is also located upstairs, allowing a sense of privacy despite its flowing windows, which beautifully illuminate this elegant design in sunny weather. The pale tones of the interior combine white, wood, mirror and light brown tiles to beautifully effect, with crisp lines and a sense of openness prevalent within the room, in keeping with the design of the remainder of the home. This bathroom exudes quiet relaxation, presenting a lovely locale in which to undergo intimate bathing rituals in privacy and tranquility.
