The Timber-Trimmed Holiday House

This novel abode presents another inventive design by Germany's Möhring Architekten, with the home designed as a relaxed, inviting and, most of all, contemporary getaway from busy, city living. Located in a quiet, rural neighbourhood, the house impresses with a novel facade constructed of timber slats flowing upward for an elevated effect. A simple garden and humble courtyard complete the exterior, providing quaint spaces to relax and unwind amidst serene surroundings.

Once inside the home we are met with an open and expansive space for living and dining, with wooden floors and white ceilings framing a raft of stylish, contemporary furnishings. A striking, black and white sofa invites relaxation in the living room, while a contemporary fireplace stands ready to warm the home in winter. Up a simple, wooden staircase we encounter the home's bedrooms and bathroom, each of which enjoy a lovely view of the surrounding neighbourhood. These rooms have been finished in elegant, simple style, with white and wooden decor also characterising this level of the home.

This home showcases a wonderful retreat for a relaxing getaway, with its inviting environs exuding a stress-free energy. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!