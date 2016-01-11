A Spacious Family Home in Japan

This lovely, modern property is located in Japan and presents a beautiful, spacious and soothing family home, combining elements of classic, Japanese architecture with more modern touches. Built upon a generous 240m² block, the home presents an enviable facade, with its multiple levels surrounded by high walls and a charming garden.

Upon entry, Mukoyama Architects have designed an open and expansive interior, with lofty, white walls and ceilings combining for a spacious feel, and the use of wood providing contrast throughout the decor. While modern design predominates within the property, the architects have kept the bedrooms cosy and traditional, with fabric flooring and paper screens defining the aesthetic. Surrounding the home is a charming garden, with a private courtyard built to accommodate moments of quiet contemplation amidst the sunshine and fresh air.

Truly this home is a delight to witness, with its soothing, spacious atmosphere primed for family living. Take a tour below and see what you think!