Inspiring all-white living spaces

A colour can say so much about an interior space. It can also give so much: it can breathe fresh life into a room where there was no life before, or add personality and new verve to a space that may have lacked it otherwise. Colour is one of the most versatile and accessible tools in the interior design book, and so too is its absence. While the inclusion of bold reds, vivid yellows, dreamy blues and everything in between might be an appealing addition to some homes, not all will respond well to this sort of treatment. Sometimes, a sheer, well-appointed lack of colour can be just as striking a design solution: brilliant whites and light cream tones, for that classic, uncompromisingly elegant aesthetic. But the question remains: how to do this, and do it well?

Today on homify, we're taking a look at some fantastic examples where an all-white interior was exactly what was needed. As we always say, simple is almost always the best policy, and white is one of the most classic, simple additions to any modern home. Read on, get inspired and consider employing some fresh white tones to your interior spaces today.