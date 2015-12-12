6 tips to combine contemporary and heritage furniture

In the world of interior design, we have so much to choose from. Our modern homes can benefit from the latest in contemporary edge, just as well as the myriad aesthetics and schools of design thinking from the past. Today, we are blessed with an array of different stylistic directions, many of which blend the old with the new to create distinctly fresh and innovative aesthetic flavours and fusions. Indeed, that's the beauty of interior design: an endless discovery of styles, flourishes and making different elements work harmoniously in a domestic setting. One of the more challenging tasks in this regard can be fusing different types of interior furniture, especially when it comes to contemporary and heritage or vintage aesthetics. Furniture fusion is a great thing, but how to do it, and do it well?

Today on homify, we're hoping to help answer that question with a look at six fabulous examples of contemporary and heritage furniture fusion. Take a wander through, gain a little insight, and get excited about how to fuse the old with the new and turn your home into a fabulously appointed, aesthetically delightful interior haven.