6 tips to combine contemporary and heritage furniture

In the world of interior design, we have so much to choose from. Our modern homes can benefit from the latest in contemporary edge, just as well as the myriad aesthetics and schools of design thinking from the past. Today, we are blessed with an array of different stylistic directions, many of which blend the old with the new to create distinctly fresh and innovative aesthetic flavours and fusions. Indeed, that's the beauty of interior design: an endless discovery of styles, flourishes and making different elements work harmoniously in a domestic setting. One of the more challenging tasks in this regard can be fusing different types of interior furniture, especially when it comes to contemporary and heritage or vintage aesthetics. Furniture fusion is a great thing, but how to do it, and do it well?
Today on homify, we're hoping to help answer that question with a look at six fabulous examples of contemporary and heritage furniture fusion. Take a wander through, gain a little insight, and get excited about how to fuse the old with the new and turn your home into a fabulously appointed, aesthetically delightful interior haven.
As a general rule for the home interior, no matter what the design project or overall direction, it's a good idea to always find the right stylistic balance. Too much of anything can easily become a problem, while too little of something else might deprive a room of its aesthetic potential. When it comes to the mix and blend of different furniture styles, the rule most definitely applies.
To keep your space looking fresh and fabulous where furniture is concerned, it's a fine idea to strike a balance between your contemporary and heritage pieces. Too much 'rustic' in a largely contemporary space, and you'll detract from its foundational style; too much 'sleek and chic' in a more rustic setting, and you'll risk diminishing the natural character of the space. Here, we see a space that strikes the balance rather neatly: a humble, modest, yet effective blend of furnishings that creates a balanced mix of contemporary and heritage feel. A brilliant white floor, walls and pitched ceiling fuses neatly with rustic chair and table setting, and vintage wooden bed head and storage chest. A little contemporary art on the coloured walls keeps the space modernised, with comfortable reading chair and floor lamp.
Striking the contemporary-vintage balance can be quite a task for those who've never done it before. If you're feeling like you might need a little extra advice or guidance, why not chat to a professional to get you underway?
In recent years, we've seen a firm resurgence in vintage accessories and furniture for the home interior. There has been a boom in up-styled furniture and repurposed products from the past, all available (often at a hefty premium) from any of the many new vintage stores that have sprung up in the past decade.
Contemporary settings are fabulous for a feeling of freshness and clean, modern sophistication, but sometimes they can lack a certain element of character and charm if left too stark. In these circumstances, vintage furniture can become an invaluable investment. Here, we see how a modern, chic living space works even more fabulously with the inclusion of rustic, repurposed pieces: a sleek, white interior with modern wooden table and benchseats, mixed with these delightfully repurposed vintage chairs for a fabulously retro feel. Repurpose, and by all means reupholster, to create a fabulously fused stylistic living space.
When we think about broad aesthetic fields like contemporary and heritage, we often forget just how diverse and disparate the many different design styles are that fall within these categories. These days, vintage doesn't simply mean 'rustic': it can encompass a wide assortment of stylistic pieces from any number of decades in the last century.
Here, we see how a 'heritage' feel can be evoked through a fusion of different vintages: the employment of a more deco-inspired motif with the interior lampshades and mirror, as well as the log fire, adjacent bar and throw rug, which is reminiscent of a more 'Mad Men-era' sensibility. The resulting blend here produces an eclectic, yet classic edge amidst a decidedly contemporary space: stunning, clean light wooden floorboards, and a delightful white interior—an artful, and very interesting blend of the old, the new, and so many elements in between.
Sometimes, all you need to do to create a firm blend of contemporary and heritage is through the introduction of a well-selected statement piece. A stand alone item, or design effect, can turn a space that is otherwise completely modern and contemporary into one that is well balanced with the aesthetics of the past.
Here, we see a brilliant example of what's possible: an almost majestic bedroom space under an incredible spacious ceiling, appointed with decadent modern King sized bed. The light streams in boldly and warmly from warehouse-style tall windows, with minimalist bedside tables, lamps and mirror. But it's the inclusion of the vintage motif on the bed head wall that gives this room a delightful balance of old and new: while it's not a furniture piece as such, it's an effective design tool that induces a brilliant, and just as successful effect.
Sometimes, the best way to balance your blend of contemporary and heritage is by a well curated inclusion of historic art pieces.
This is a truly interesting and inspiring set up: unique, spacious, almost cavern-esque architecture, enhanced remarkably with the addition of certain accessories: a stunning feature couch in the adjacent room, which functions as a kind of beacon; meanwhile, while an ornate feature mirror anchors the space in the foreground, feeling right at home amongst framed curios and painted works from decades long since passed, and a well selected range of eclectic vintage sitting chairs. Very different, extremely individual, and ultra alluring.
Ultimately, when it comes to mixing and matching different types and styles of furniture, you ought to take into consideration the type and style of abode that you're working with. The way your home is designed from a foundational point of view can have implications for how much room you have to move stylistically when it comes to selecting furniture, and striking your interior balance.
Here, we see a truly unique, rustic interior that craves a little contemporary flourish in order to strike an aesthetic balance. Too much vintage furniture in this space, and the interior risks becoming too heritage-heavy. With the inclusion of more contemporary pieces, such as glistening silver downlamps, sleek table and chairs, and chic modern kitchen hardware, we have an ultra-unique space that finds a perfect balance between old and new, while retaining a air of individualism and a striking overall aesthetic.
Did you like that Ideabook? Why not keep the inspiration going with a look at Incorporating retro furniture into your home?