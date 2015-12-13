Clear the clutter: employ a minimalist bedroom design

Clear the clutter! That's the universal cry of any apartment owner or interior designer who values domestic harmony and a free and easy, highly functional domestic space above anything else. Whatever the room, area or space in our domestic abodes, making sure it's completely clutter free and bereft of mess ought to be one of our foremost priorities. No matter how well we design our spaces and appoint them with gorgeous interior features and furnishings, if we can't keep the mess in check, all our efforts will have been for nothing at all!
Of all the rooms in the house, it's perhaps the bedroom that attracts more than its fair share of clutter and mess. Because it's out of the way from our more public areas, we tend to treat the bedroom space a little more liberally where order and cleanliness is concerned. However, things can very easily spiral out of control in the bedroom if we're not too careful, so it's a good idea to install a few key design elements to help keep everything in check.
Today on homify, we're coming to the bedroom rescue with a look at some fantastic ways that you can keep your bedroom clutter to a minimum and create an always-fabulous, effortlessly harmonious, clean and clutter free boudoir. Minimalism is the way forward! Read on, get inspired, and make the most of your bedroom space with a few well thought out design additions!
When it comes to keeping the bedroom clutter at bay, one of the easiest and most immediate solutions is perhaps the most uncontroversial: remove unnecessary furniture. Are there pieces of furniture in your bedroom that are merely there for no other reason than that they've simple always been there? Do they serve an actual purpose for your needs? It's worthwhile considering these questions, and it might be interesting what they reveal.
You might even find that pieces of furniture once considered absolute necessities are no longer as necessary as you think when given to additional scrutiny. The bedside tables, for example, might provide a neat aesthetic touch, but are they absolutely perfunctory? You might consider, or should we say 'reconsider', the need for them, especially when other substitutes can be just as effective. Here, we see a brilliant alternative to the duel bedside table set up: a single rear shelving unit that doubles as a sturdy bed head. From a functionality perspective, it gets the job done while removing those clutter-attracting side tables, looking every bit as aesthetic pleasing, if not considerable more so.
Not sure which pieces of furniture work and which ones need to go? It's a great idea to get as much expert advice as possible before you embark on any home project, so why not chat to a professional first about how to move forward?
Nothing beats a smart and sturdy bed for the bedroom, but especially for a bedroom conscious of its clutter. One of the key staples of any intimate sleeping space is a good, reliable bed, so it's a good idea to choose thoughtfully.
However, with an especially wise selection, you can have the best of both worlds when it comes to your bed: a great night's rest that doesn't compromise space in your bedroom or contribute to unneeded and unnecessary clutter. These days, there are so many different styles and ranges of bed on offer, with a number of different placement ideas. If you're not beholden to the traditional master bedroom setup, consider embedding your bed in the walls, or furnish amidst your storage and shelving nooks. The example here shows us how it's done: a resplendent, space-conscious and ultimately, clutter-controlling set up, that works fantastically and looks just as great. Very neat!
Neutral tones are a great way to create a sense of space in any room, but especially the sleeping quarters. If you're working with a limited or confined bedroom space, it's a good idea to enhance its dimensions through the use of colour and tone.
As we see in this fine example, neutral tones work wonders for inducing a sense of additional space in a relatively cloistered bedroom space. The minimalist approach is truly the way forward here. Paired with a decision to remove unnecessary furniture, keeping accoutrements and accessories to a minimum, you'll have a space that can't help but maintain a sense of airiness, breathability and clutter-control.
Who says a clutter-free, minimalist bedroom has to remain plain and boring? White and cream tones can be a great, and effective touch, but we shouldn't be afraid of adding a good amount of stylistic flourish to our spaces either.
This is a fantastic example of what's possible: a brilliantly spacious, high-ceiling boudoir, decorated thoughtfully and ultra-creatively without compromising its sense of minimalism and firm decision to remain a clutter-free space. Lavish, cooling viridian creates a sense of instant allure here in this room, the perfect tone for inducing a brilliant, dreamy night's rest. Combined with a single, sturdy bed set up, thoughtfully repurposed sitting chairs for bedside tables, and marvellous inclusions of feature ceiling chandelier and duel-wall lamps by the bed wall, and you've got a bedroom that looks absolutely stunning, while retaining a crucial, clutter-free sense of minimalism.
When it comes to driving a sense of clutter-free minimalism in the bedroom, it's always a good idea to get creative with your storage items, especially the wardrobe. Are you suffering from boudoir congestion due to a bulky, ovesized storage unit that takes more than it gives? It might be worth putting your creative hat on, and doing something about it.
The owners and designers of this neat bedroom space certainly have, with a fantastically chic, modern, and ultimately minimalist clothing rung. A nice wardrobe can really tie a room together, but it can also be its bane. For the space- and clutter-conscious, consider downsizing to something like this instead: effortlessly neat, and friendly on the budget too.
Speaking of storage, it really is the space we use to contain our personal effects, clothes and bits and pieces that tend to absorb so much of our bedroom area, making it tough to control undue mess and clutter. Downsizing the wardrobe may be one thing, but what about all the other space needed for boxes and storage items?
The bed offers so many functions, and it's here that we ought to look for our storage solutions. Whatever the style or design of your bed, it's likely there's ample storage space lurking there underneath, just waiting to be used. Here, we see a great example of what's possible: a neatly elevated mini-loft, replete with a fantastic under-space for keeping all sorts of bulky storage items tucked out of the way.
