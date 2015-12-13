Clear the clutter: employ a minimalist bedroom design

Clear the clutter! That's the universal cry of any apartment owner or interior designer who values domestic harmony and a free and easy, highly functional domestic space above anything else. Whatever the room, area or space in our domestic abodes, making sure it's completely clutter free and bereft of mess ought to be one of our foremost priorities. No matter how well we design our spaces and appoint them with gorgeous interior features and furnishings, if we can't keep the mess in check, all our efforts will have been for nothing at all!

Of all the rooms in the house, it's perhaps the bedroom that attracts more than its fair share of clutter and mess. Because it's out of the way from our more public areas, we tend to treat the bedroom space a little more liberally where order and cleanliness is concerned. However, things can very easily spiral out of control in the bedroom if we're not too careful, so it's a good idea to install a few key design elements to help keep everything in check.

Today on homify, we're coming to the bedroom rescue with a look at some fantastic ways that you can keep your bedroom clutter to a minimum and create an always-fabulous, effortlessly harmonious, clean and clutter free boudoir. Minimalism is the way forward! Read on, get inspired, and make the most of your bedroom space with a few well thought out design additions!