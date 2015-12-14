How to create a comfortable TV area

As well as creating a home that looks visually stunning and feels great to be in, one of the major priorities for us when designing and refurbishing our spaces ought to be the maximisation of our own comfort. Too often, we get carried away with designing spaces that we think will look good, without actually inquiring with ourselves about what we actually desire. It’s always nice when our living areas look well-appointed from an objective point of view: but do they meet our own intrinsic tastes when it comes to feeling comfortable?

Of all the rooms and spaces in the house, it’s our living rooms where we seek ultimate comfort and relaxation, so it makes sense that we design and appoint these interior in the most fetching and desirable way as possible. Most of us can’t think of anything more desirable that kicking back in on our couches, flicking on the remote control, and settling in for a night of riveting audio visual entertainment. As you might be aware, there are so many ways to induce comfort, especially where the TV room and lounge area is concerned.

Today on homify, we’re taking a cosy wander through some of the most inviting and alluring TV areas, offering a few salient tips and ideas on how to induce a similar feeling of comfort and allure in your own home too. Read on, get inspired, and make the most of your TV, media and entertainment spaces.