How to create a beautiful and playful bedroom for your child

When we discuss the ins and outs of interior design here at homify, our tastes are typically attuned to the needs of the adult world. While this is all well and good, we mustn't forget about the kids. Sure, many of us might be living in one or two person apartments at present, but it's likely the case that we'll consider upgrading to a fully fledged family abode at some point, at which point we'll need to consider not just our own needs, but that of our current and impending children too.

When I was a kid, there was one thing I always wanted in my home: a bedroom that functioned as a great play room, a cosy haven full of fun and intrigue, well designed and furnished with an excellent range of colours and vibrancy. Creating a great kids room can be a challenge: because they grow up so quickly, their tastes become very changeable. Versatility needs to accompany a sense of fun and warmth, while incorporating your children's own inherent tastes and preferences.

Today on homify, we're catering to the kids with a look at how your can create a bedroom for your children that is not only beautiful and playful, but functional too. Take a wander through, bring out your inner child, and consider the best ways to create a safe, fun and exciting space for your children, current and future.