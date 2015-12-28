Important things to consider when buying a new kitchen

As the focal point of the home, the kitchen is the room with all the action. Nowadays, it's not just the place to create fine cuisine — it's also used for entertaining guests, storing all kinds of gadgets, and eating those delicious meals. The design of your kitchen needs to accommodate all these activities, which is why kitchen remodels are becoming more and more popular than ever. So what is it exactly that you need to consider when buying a new kitchen or remodeling your old one? What style should you choose, how would it fit with the space you have, and what appliances should you buy? If you're asking yourself any of these questions, you've come to the right place. Here at homify, we're dedicated to helping you find the inspiration you need to create new spaces in your home and to let you know exactly what you need to consider when doing so.
Style is one of the most important aspects to consider when buying a new kitchen. The style will not only determine the functionality of the kitchen, but it's also a reflection of you and your personality. Modern kitchens tend to reflect those with personalities that like everything pristine, classy, crisp, and in order, whereas rustic style kitchens, like the one we see here, reflect a more laid back personality. Modern kitchens also tend to incorporate islands more than any other design style, but as we can see here, an island in a rustic kitchen is just as stylish.
The style will also influence the materials you'll buy for your new kitchen. Buying a wooden kitchen island is not something you'd consider when creating a modern style kitchen, but wood works perfectly with rustic design. After all, rustic design denotes the countryside and rural simplicity and charm.
The next thing you'll want to consider when buying a new kitchen is the space you have to work with. If you were blessed with a rather large kitchen space, like this one, you're in luck as far as design and material choices are concerned. If your kitchen space allows it, add an island and make it a big one. This will be an incredibly functional and stylish addition to any kitchen. Larger kitchen spaces will also allow you to buy decorative elements without you needing to worry about your guests tripping over them or them getting in the way while you're cooking.
If you have a rather small kitchen, though, your options are a little restricted. For inspiration on how to design and choose materials for a smaller kitchen, check out this Ideabook!
The size of your worktop is another important aspect to consider when buying a new kitchen. The bigger the workspace, the better, especially if you have a big family or if you frequently entertain and plan on making a lot of large meals for a lot of people. With a larger worktop, you can also integrate some cooler, more unusual, yet stylistic elements. In this image, we can see the gas powered stove top built right into the counter space, instead of the normal, separate element. And bigger worktops allow for more appliances on stand-by instead of hidden away in cabinets.
A rather large worktop can also be transformed into a multifunctional space. If the worktop corners, like the one in this image, stick a few stools on the other side and you have a nice breakfast bar!
Because the layout and storage options are pretty standard when buying a new kitchen, picking interesting materials is key for helping your new kitchen stand out. When it comes to counters, granite and marble are elegant options, while concrete, limestone, and stainless steel counters are more chic, but you don't have to be stuck with just these options. Have you ever considered wood? In this image, we see the perfect execution of wooden elements in the kitchen, giving it a rustic, country feel. And wood isn't just great for the countertop, but for the cupboards, island, and walls. Choosing wood means you can effortlessly match each element in your new kitchen.
For a bit of colour, consider adding a bright mosaic tile backsplash.
Storage is hugely important when buying a new kitchen. Kitchens contain a lot of utensils, pots, pans, and both small and large appliances, so making sure you have enough space to store all your favorites nearby will make your cooking experience that much easier. The addition of drawers and well-organised accessories will take up less space in your kitchen, and taking the time to properly store them will be a lifesaver.
In order to store all your cookware, bake-ware, and appliances, you need cabinets, drawers, and shelves. To make your space work, you should be sure to use every square metre of space you have. If you have an island, include cabinets. Buy spice racks and hanging pot racks. Add shelving above your workspace for frequently used items. That way, they're easy to find and even easier to grab and use.
Now that we've considered space, worktop, and mechanical elements, let's look at the types of appliances you should consider when buying your new kitchen. This will solely depend on your specific family needs and culinary tastes. You don't want to invest in a high end blender or a pressure cooker if you're never going to use them. One thing every kitchen needs to properly function is, of course, a stove. Investing in a good, high quality stove will benefit you not only stylistically, but also in the long run. Buying a durable, high caliber stove will mean you have to spend less money on repairs in the future. Higher end stoves area also more flexible for placement in the kitchen. Here we see another example of the stovetop integrated into the counter. You can't get that with a second-hand stove.
Another element every kitchen possesses is the fridge. If you have a big family, invest in a larger refrigerator. If it's just you, though, consider a more compact fridge.