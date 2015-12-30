Create your own winter garden wonderland

The first thing we think about when we know winter is coming is how all the beautiful trees lose their leaves and become bare skeletons in our yards. The colour change during autumn is a beautiful sight, but when winter comes along, we start to miss that vibrant energy. So the question is, how can we keep that greenery thriving even in winter time? Luckily for us, nature provides the perfect solution – evergreen trees. Evergreen trees provide us with the necessary oxygen to survive during the winter, and their prickly little needle-like leaves stay green all year round, making them wonderful decoration options for your garden for winter, spring, summer, or autumn.

In this garden, we see a lovely mix of deciduous and evergreen trees for a profusion of different plant types to enjoy year round. As the deciduous change their colours, the conifers remain that brilliant green.