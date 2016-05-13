Trust us, the layout of your living room is one of those priorities that is not dependent upon your personal style, tastes and pre-existing furnishings—the layout you decide to use is the most important aspect of creating a multifunctional space.

Utilizing corners, window space and doors are all aspects of interior architecture that will have to be considered. Another thing to consider is if you prefer open-concept or a more private, closed-concept with your interior – this will greatly affect your layout decisions.

If you have a smaller living room, make sure to leave the center of the room open to create the illusion of more leg room. Place a great carpet or rug here and a multifunctional coffee table that can also provide storage compartments. Keep your windows open as to allow for a fresh space and place all furniture on the outer areas of the room, around the walls.

This example shows how these homeowners have taken our suggestions to mind—keeping the middle of the room open, furnishings against the wall (and all furnishings provide ample storage), as well as open windows and lack of clutter!

This example shows how the layout can really be a game-changer!