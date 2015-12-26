How can I use my attic space?

Attic space is a tricky space to work with—and it can be frustrating because often, attic spaces are large and can be used for multiple functions! If your attic is bare and raw then the thought of giving it a face lift can seem quite daunting and like a construction project that should be left to the professionals. We will be honest, if this is the case for you, then let professionals intervene where insulation and dry wall are of concern—but once the foundation is securely built, then let your ideas fly!

Whether it's a home gym you've always wanted, a craft and hobby space or a relaxing spa room—the possibilities are endless! Below, we have compiled a list of all the options you have to make the most of your attic space! Utilizing attic space will add value and equity to your home for years to come, and give you a change to create your very own dream space! So stop using your attic to hide holiday decorations and old clothing—make the most of it!