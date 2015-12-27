How can I redecorate my apartment in only one weekend?

Redecorating is a super fun adventure that requires planning, browsing, purchasing and even making new items for your apartment. Apartments are wonderful in that they often feel cosy, inviting and incredibly personalized. The benefit of redecorating and organizing an apartment is that it wont't cost as much money or take as much time as redecorating an entire house—yet the impact will be just as huge.
From changing paint colours, to DIY creations and fun wall art and posters—we have you covered for ways in which you can redecorate your apartment in only one weekend! With the new year coming up—give something new a try and keep your guests reminiscing about your apartment long after they've left!
For a quick fix to spruce up your space, consider painting only one wall. It's incredibly cost-effective and provides maximum punch! Choose a bold colour (like seen here) that matches some of your pre-existing interior decorating and accessories. We suggest to change the look of your whole apartment that you choose to do this in the living room or dining room where you will be doing most of your entertaining!
Make sure with smaller spaces that you choose brighter colours that won't make the space look even smaller—and be sure to choose a colour that is not too trendy—as you could grow tired of it in just a short period of time.
Choosing fun wall art, posters and excellent frames is another cheap way to redecorate your apartment! This homeowner decided to choose a minimalist shelving system that would hold everything from small post cards, to larger prints and glass figurines—and we love it.
Unless you have an idea of how to hang several pieces of art that work together, then we suggest you choose this option and use a cheap, but sturdy, shelving system. You could leave the wooden shelves raw for a minimal, Scandinavian look, or paint over them quickly to add a pop of colour that collaborates with your art work!
FUNDAMENTAL BERLIN is one of our favourite designers when it comes to DIY projects and small furnishings to change your space. Use a DIY project as an opportunity to fully utilize pesky corner space that would otherwise go unused! This corner shelving system could be completed in one weekend and provide a lifetime of storage and display options for your charming apartment!
For more fun DIY ideas—check out this awesome project to add to a ceiling lighting fixture!
Honestly, books will always speak for themselves—so let them to it! In a smaller apartment we understand it might be hard to acquire bookshelves that are the right size—but think about tall and skinny floor-to-ceiling shelving systems that will elongate and add height to your otherwise small space.
For something special, arrange the books in order from largest to smallest, according to categories—or, our favourite option—organize them according to colour!
We tried to keep everything in this guide relatively cost-effective and hands-on—but let's be honest, sometimes you want something new and fabulous. To change the overall look of your apartment without doing anything too permanent—think about saving up and purchasing that one, new and special piece of furniture you've had your eyes on for so long.
We suggest using this opportunity to purchase a statement piece that will keep you smiling and keep guests inquiring. Go for that mid-century modern retro sofa, or for that old, reupholstered smoking chair that you've loved forever. We promise, if you spend your money right, it will be a piece you will hold onto for the rest of your life! And it all started from one tiny apartment!
Lastly, realize the affect that plants can have on changing your space. Not only should you recognize the health benefits of having plants around you, but also the interior benefits as well. Depending on which plants you choose, many have air-cleaning abilities that are absolutely incredible and if you choose small herb and vegetable plants—well, then, you have the option of something edible! Amazing!
Do what this homeowner did and choose plants of various sizes and heights to add drama to your smaller living quarters and even include neat display cases for your plants (like the on the right) to add something extra special!
Go to Clorofilia's page to check out more great ideas for apartment design!