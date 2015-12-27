How can I redecorate my apartment in only one weekend?

Redecorating is a super fun adventure that requires planning, browsing, purchasing and even making new items for your apartment. Apartments are wonderful in that they often feel cosy, inviting and incredibly personalized. The benefit of redecorating and organizing an apartment is that it wont't cost as much money or take as much time as redecorating an entire house—yet the impact will be just as huge.

From changing paint colours, to DIY creations and fun wall art and posters—we have you covered for ways in which you can redecorate your apartment in only one weekend! With the new year coming up—give something new a try and keep your guests reminiscing about your apartment long after they've left!