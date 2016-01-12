The Sophisticated Spanish Apartment

When finding the perfect home a balance between space and location must sometimes be struck, in order that convenience and lifestyle are considered alongside comfort and design. This apartment, located in Bilbao, Spain, manages to get this balance just right, with MADG Architects having designed and created a wonderfully modern and stylish abode in the very centre of town.
Constructed on a humble 109m2 plan, this apartment oozes modern appeal, with its open design presenting a stylish and inviting space for living and dining, with a compact, contemporary kitchen tucked away by the front door. Beyond the living spaces resides an understated bathroom, which blends the classic combination of wood and white decor with modern forms and finishes. The master bedroom also rests softly in wood and white, with timber trimming the floor and part of the walls, framing the white textiles of a comfortable bed. Adjacent to the master bedroom a private en suite has been included, covering all of the bathing basics for exlusive use by the home owners.
This sophisticated apartment definitely gets the balance right between size, style and location, with its atmosphere exuding a sophisticated allure. Take a tour below and get some ideas on how to infuse your home with the same modern, inviting energy!
From the outset this home immediately impresses with its open design and stylish, contemporary furnishings. The initial expanse comprises a small dining space, with the room flowing back to display a cosy, comfortable living area. Sunlight streams through a large window, softly illuminating the space, while a generous array of storage has been included in the black shelves on the left hand side of the room, as well as in the subtle series of timber trimmed cupboards hidden in the right hand wall.
A close up of the living area reveals an inviting and comfortable space, dressed in chic, modern furnishings. An armchair of Scandinavian design rest pride of place by the far window, providing the primary vantage from which to admire both the view outside and the television in front of its contemporary curves.
The armchair has been supplemented by a sofa and chaise of modern design. The muted tones of the furnishings blend beautifully with the home's understated palette overall, adding to the light and airy atmosphere already generated within this small but open space.
The kitchen in this home is actually the first room encountered upon entrance, and presents a simple, compact design, characterised by modern decor and finishings. White, wood and silver define the space, with plenty of storage included for functionality, and a wooden bench providing a area for casual dining and interaction. Silver finishes complete the effect, elevating the room with a sense of sleek, understated sophistication.
The home's bathroom presents another understated, modern design, with homely, wooden finishes adding a sense of warmth within the room, and polished concrete floors flowing underneath for a slightly industrial effect. White finishes present a pristine space for bathing, with the walls lined in small tiles for a textural contrast. The sink unit makes use of the classic combination of wood and white, with its slightly curved drawers and cabinets softening the crisp lines of the bench top.
Moving through to the home's bedroom and we're immediately embraced by the warmth of pale timber, which lines the floor and lower half of the walls for a homely and slightly rustic effect. The combination of wood and white demonstrates the synergy of this classic combination, with the white walls and ceiling providing a sense of visual expansion within the room, and the soft, white bed linen presenting a lovely contrast against the woodgrain flowing beneath. In the distance, behind translucent, glass doors, we can see the beginnings of a stylish en suite, with the space sealed off as the exclusive domain of the home owners.
