The Sophisticated Spanish Apartment

When finding the perfect home a balance between space and location must sometimes be struck, in order that convenience and lifestyle are considered alongside comfort and design. This apartment, located in Bilbao, Spain, manages to get this balance just right, with MADG Architects having designed and created a wonderfully modern and stylish abode in the very centre of town.

Constructed on a humble 109m2 plan, this apartment oozes modern appeal, with its open design presenting a stylish and inviting space for living and dining, with a compact, contemporary kitchen tucked away by the front door. Beyond the living spaces resides an understated bathroom, which blends the classic combination of wood and white decor with modern forms and finishes. The master bedroom also rests softly in wood and white, with timber trimming the floor and part of the walls, framing the white textiles of a comfortable bed. Adjacent to the master bedroom a private en suite has been included, covering all of the bathing basics for exlusive use by the home owners.

This sophisticated apartment definitely gets the balance right between size, style and location, with its atmosphere exuding a sophisticated allure. Take a tour below and get some ideas on how to infuse your home with the same modern, inviting energy!