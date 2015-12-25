6 easy ways to furnish a student apartment

There is quite possibly nothing more exciting as a student than signing your first lease with a fun roommate! You have so many plans of what you want your bedroom to look like, and you can finally print off all those photographs from traveling and put them in your frames, in your bedroom and in your space.
Of course, you're planning fun cocktail parties, costume parties and dinner parties with your roommate—but you're also planning how to efficiently design your apartment so it perfectly defines you. It might seem like a hard endeavor on a student's budget—but trust us, it's not! We have created an exciting list, with six specific ideas, that will hopefully inspire you! If you're like most student's, this might be your first place on your own—so make it the best space you possibly can—because don't forget, you still have work to do!
For a student, sticking to a budget is one of the top priorities for both themselves and their families. Firstly, prior to making the decision to live together, make sure all finances and how things will be spit is discussed in full detail, in an open and communicative way. As we all know, living with someone can double the amount added to your budget, but accounting for two peoples’ tastes can be hard.
It is important to not only stick to your budget, but maybe even better to stay slightly under it because of course, things happen! As with any moving experience, you will quickly realize things that you need and forgot to buy – so adding a
miscellaneous category into your budget is a wise decision. This goes specifically for you—but consider spending most of your own personal budget on things that you can carry with you well after you’re done with school.
Invest in long-term items such as kitchen appliances of good quality and statement pieces as well.
We don't know about you, but we think that searching through second-hand shops and thrift stores is one of the most fun activities when it comes to decorating an apartment! Trust us, when it comes to vintage and thrift stores, you never know what you will come across—and for the cheapest amount of money! Take our advice and don't discount or be put-off by items that might seem to be in bad condition or have some minor wear-and-tear. For the amount of money you're saving – you can either fix the problems yourself, or get them reupholstered.
While sifting through second-hand items, specifically look for various wall art, small decorative items and even large statement pieces like a Mad Men-inspired, mid-century modern couch or a perfect Scandinavian coffee table. When you find these old gems, take time to restore them – restoring a great piece of furniture to its original glory is one of the most satisfying (and cost effective) parts of getting your first apartment!
Muebles Capsir is fabulous at showing more examples of how artwork can change your apartment, as shown in this picture!
We suggest you sit down alone or with your roommate and decide on a particular theme for your apartment.
Are you aiming for cosy-chic? Minimalist, like this living room? Or simply an amalgamation of eclectic heirlooms? No matter what you choose – make a list for each room. Decide on key pieces you will need to set each room apart and make sure to leave out communal areas that are more functional. Laundry rooms and the bathroom (particularly in a student apartment) shouldn’t be places where you invest the little money that you have.
To stay within your budget and save money—we suggest you stick with one theme for the whole apartment, rather than taking it room-by-room!
Earlier when we mentioned spending most of your money on items that you can carry with you long after you're a student—a bed was one of those thoughts. A budget bed doesn't necessarily have to mean a low-quality bed. There are so many companies now that are both producing and catering to a student's budget with high-quality products.
If you do decide to skimp on the quality of the mattress, then invest in a great-quality feather bed or foam bed to help you get a great nights' sleep for those exams coming up!
Want the cheapest curtains ever? Then make it a DIY project. We are sure your parents or grandparents would be more than happy to help you with this if you have no sewing supplies and even if you do—it will take less than an hour! Make sure that you're okaying everything with your roommate first—but the best part about this project is the uniqueness if affords you.
No one else on campus will have the curtains you do! If your smaller, student apartment tends to lack in natural light, then opt for sheers to let the most light in that you possibly can. If you live in a complex or have lots of neighbors, then opt for curtains that will give you a bit more privacy.
We know that with a limited budget, you may start to feel that your ideas are becoming redundant—and in that case, choose a neat statement piece to mix things up! We suggest you choose a statement piece that will be functional and last you for years to come! An eclectic table lamp with a fabulous history is sometimes all you need to perk up any room and get people noticing!.
Random items can have more impact on a room than you think—check out this example!