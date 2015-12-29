Alternating Opposites in a Vernacular Home

This elegant and interesting home was designed by Japanese architects, Usami. Employing traditional Japanese design principals and typologies, the architects have used a vernacular language to compose a space for modern living. Typical of Japanese design, the home establishes a delightful play with opposites. Small nooks find residence within large open spaces, arched doors and curved ceilings counter the otherwise strict linearity, and the relationship between inside and outside oscillates—an alternation that is executed with a considered and poetic rhythm.

As Lewis Mumford said, “All life rests essentially on stability and change, security and adventure, necessity and freedom; regularity and continuity, and on its reconciliation with its opposite… Balance is not established by repetition, but by rhythmic alternation”. Now let's explore the varied atmospheres of this home!