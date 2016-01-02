What kind of cushion is right for my home?

Life without cushions and pillows would be hard, to put it mildly. I mean, where else would we hide teeth for the Tooth Fairy? What would we hit each other with in a harmless fight if it weren't for pillows and cushions? Beyond their practical function as a soft shield for our heads when we sleep and a way to soften hard furniture when we sit, cushions and pillows can be a dramatic decorating accents and are among the easiest do it yourself projects known to man. So when it comes to choosing the correct cushions for your home, where do you start?

There are several aspects to consider when shopping around for cushions. They need to match your home's interior design and colour scheme, you need to figure out where they're going to go, and even what size they should be. If you're struggling trying to figure out what kind of cushion is right for your home, keep reading and get inspired!