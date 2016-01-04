Being true to raw materials

The beauty of the products and objects we buy often make us forget, or at least diminish the thought, of how beautiful materials can be in their purest, most raw, form. The basic materials of most homes is concrete, wood and metal—and all of these materials, when used correctly—are more than okay to use as decor.

Most homeowners believe that leaving materials exposed will make for a modern, industrialised look—but this does not always have to be the case! You can let the materials in your home speak for themselves and still maintain even more traditional and classic looks as well.