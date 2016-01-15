The Amazing Warehouse Conversion

This amazing home showcases an inventive approach to a warehouse conversion and is brought to us by the creatives at Beriot, Bernardini Arquitectos. Located in Madrid, this home seeks to emulate the vibrant and unique warehouse dwellings springing up in New York City from the 1950s, whereby artists and students would take up residence in abandoned buildings, infusing the surrounding neighbourhoods with a sense of style and creativity.

The design certainly presents a novel take on a conversion, with the architects choosing to capitalise on the warehouse's incredibly high ceilings to construct a bi-level dwelling beneath. The ground floor houses an open plan, in which living and dining areas are beautifully lit by sunshine flowing in through expansive windows, while the upper level hosts the bedrooms and a small fitness studio. Beyond the walls of the home sits a casual courtyard, with its smattering of potted plants and simple outdoor setting providing a relaxing space to entertain guests on a sunny day.

This home definitely provides inspiration for those seeking to convert large spaces into stylish, functional abodes. Take a tour below and see what you think!