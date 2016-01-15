The Amazing Warehouse Conversion

This amazing home showcases an inventive approach to a warehouse conversion and is brought to us by the creatives at Beriot, Bernardini Arquitectos. Located in Madrid, this home seeks to emulate the vibrant and unique warehouse dwellings springing up in New York City from the 1950s, whereby artists and students would take up residence in abandoned buildings, infusing the surrounding neighbourhoods with a sense of style and creativity.
The design certainly presents a novel take on a conversion, with the architects choosing to capitalise on the warehouse's incredibly high ceilings to construct a bi-level dwelling beneath. The ground floor houses an open plan, in which living and dining areas are beautifully lit by sunshine flowing in through expansive windows, while the upper level hosts the bedrooms and a small fitness studio. Beyond the walls of the home sits a casual courtyard, with its smattering of potted plants and simple outdoor setting providing a relaxing space to entertain guests on a sunny day.
This home definitely provides inspiration for those seeking to convert large spaces into stylish, functional abodes. Take a tour below and see what you think!
The designers approached this commission with little more than a lofty shell to work with, as the building had been completely gutted and abandoned. A huge array of windows provided a portal for natural illumination, and a high, timber roof with strong, metal beams lay the foundation for a revamp with hints of industrial appeal.
Let's see how they fared!
Nowadays the home is divided into two levels, with plenty of space beneath its high ceiling. The lower level, comprising the dining and living areas, is beautifully illuminated by sunshine flowing through the large windows, which have been retained. The upper level displays a space for storage and a small, open fitness studio, as well as the home's bedrooms, which have been sectioned off for privacy.
This vantage better displays the kitchen and dining areas within the home, with light flowing through its large, glass panes to beautifully highlight the red feature walls and their surrounds.
Furnishings have been kept simple and streamlined for a contemporary feel, with the use of wood and white favoured in the decor, offsetting the vibrant bursts of red.
A closer view of the living room displays an open and modern space, with multiple design elements combining for a unique atmosphere. A crimson feature wall beams out from beneath the windows, providing a vibrant backdrop for a stretch of shelving, while the sheen of a contemporary, black fireplace can be seen glowing amidst the potted plants on the left hand side. Simple, comfortable couches and contemporary chairs skirt a small coffee table, presenting a cosy and inviting space in which to relax and entertain.
While the designers chose to decorate this warehouse restoration with a range of contemporary furnishings and segments of striking, colourful decor, they also opted to retain some of the home's original finishes, so as not to lose its sense of history. Exposed, brick walls add a touch of industrial style alongside the smooth, timber and strong metal constructing the home's ceiling, exciting the space with a deeper layer of aesthetic character.
This extraordinary restoration not only includes ample living space beneath its high ceilings, but an adjoining courtyard area as well, perfect for outdoor living under the summer sun. Paved in cool grey and housing a casual array of potted plants and a simple outdoor setting, this space invites with relaxed appeal, presenting a lovely view of the surrounding neighbourhood.
Impressed by the inventive, open design of this home? Then have a look at How to separate spaces without building walls for more ideas and inspiration!