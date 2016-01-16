The Functional House of Folding Walls

This novel family home is located in Spain and presents an inventive approach to interior architecture, with a series of folding walls including through the centre of the apartment, comprising areas for storage and fully-retractable doors! The creation of Castroferro Arquitectos, the home rests on a medium-sized 140m2 plan, but has been designed to accommodate a budding family, necessitating the inclusion of master and children's bedrooms and plenty of living space.
The result is very impressive, with an open living area having been designed to maximise the sense of expanse within the home, with the space subtly delineated through the placement of a range of contemporary furniture. Running down the centre of the apartment is the flexible wall, which adds functionality and versatility to the design, enabling the living and bedroom areas to combine when needed, and also housing a range of hidden cupboards for storage. A compact, contemporary kitchen dressed in sleek white and silver has been built into a nook within the home, while the master bedroom presents a tranquil oasis of white and wood, with a stylish en suite included for added luxury.
This home showcases plenty of clever and unique ideas to maximise storage and versatility within a dwelling of limited size. Take a virtual tour of the images below and let us know which design elements you like best!
The interior the home has been constructed in an open design, with the architects envisioning a space that would flow with a sense of visual expanse, while subtly compartmentalised by the placement of the furniture. The furnishings have been chosen for their comfortable, contemporary aesthetic, with simple forms prevailing.
The most striking element of the interior is the bold contrast created through the inclusion of a series of polished cement-like panels along the central wall. These panels not only provide a stylish addition to the decor, but fold open and shut to accommodate bountiful storage within the home's limited floor plan, and to better connect the living area with the bedrooms beyond.
Cresting the living space is this stylish home office, which stands sentinel as a vantage from which to work while supervising the children in the living area or in their bedroom, when the grey doors are fully retracted.
The contemporary desk and chair are simple and stylish in white, while a burst of colour streams upward through the inclusion of a lush, green rug.
This vantage beautifully demonstrated the versatility of the home's folding doors, with the grey panels retracting for a smooth transition between the children's bedroom and the home office in the distance.
This bedroom is perfect for small kids, with ample room included for playful, creative activities, and contemporary bunk beds and built-in robes cleverly employed to maximise space.
Moving through to the kitchen and we're embraced by a stylish yet compact space, with contemporary finishes characterising the decor. Dressed primarily in white, the room is beautifully lit by virtue of a serious of large windows, with sunlight softly bouncing about the pale surfaces within.
All the necessary mod cons have been included, with stainless steel fixtures infusing the space with an increased sense of modern sophistication, while a small breakfast area has been delineated beneath a vibrant, contemporary artwork.
The master bedroom within the home appears tranquil and relaxing in white and wood, with its pale walls and ceiling softly illuminated by sunlight filtering through the window. Pale timber flows underfoot, adding a colour contrast within the room and grounding the white decor in a stronger tone and material, while a wooden block has been included in lieu of a bedside table for a surprising hint of rustic style.
Adjoining the master bedroom is this small, private ensuite, designed as an exclusive and luxurious space for the home's owners. Contemporary, white decor predominates within, with silver fixtures and an expansive mirror adding an air of sophistication. The sheen of smooth, black tiles can be seen underfoot, flowing between the large sink and shower units populating the room.
