The Functional House of Folding Walls

This novel family home is located in Spain and presents an inventive approach to interior architecture, with a series of folding walls including through the centre of the apartment, comprising areas for storage and fully-retractable doors! The creation of Castroferro Arquitectos, the home rests on a medium-sized 140m2 plan, but has been designed to accommodate a budding family, necessitating the inclusion of master and children's bedrooms and plenty of living space.

The result is very impressive, with an open living area having been designed to maximise the sense of expanse within the home, with the space subtly delineated through the placement of a range of contemporary furniture. Running down the centre of the apartment is the flexible wall, which adds functionality and versatility to the design, enabling the living and bedroom areas to combine when needed, and also housing a range of hidden cupboards for storage. A compact, contemporary kitchen dressed in sleek white and silver has been built into a nook within the home, while the master bedroom presents a tranquil oasis of white and wood, with a stylish en suite included for added luxury.

This home showcases plenty of clever and unique ideas to maximise storage and versatility within a dwelling of limited size. Take a virtual tour of the images below and let us know which design elements you like best!