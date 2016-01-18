The Luxurious and Warm Log Cabin

Get ready for some serious country style, as this contemporary log cabin located in rural Russia as absolutely unforgettable! The brainchild of Moscow's Lavka Design, this home showcases a stunning blend of rustic, country and modern aesthetics, all framed within sturdy and lofty log walls.

Upon entry we're presented with an open living area, combining living, dining and kitchen spaces, each decorated to display a unique sense of character. The living spaces are stylish and inviting, and subtly sectioned into two parts, one for relaxation in front of the television, the other in closer proximity to the home's contemporary fireplace. Bordering these areas are the dining room and kitchen, which exude luxurious, country style through their use of wood and crystal furnishings and finishes.

Perhaps the most striking elements of this amazing abode however, are the distinctly designed bedrooms and bathrooms, with each space infused with its own unique persona while staying true to the blend of country and contemporary styles prevalent throughout.

This design definitely sets the standard for luxurious, relaxing rural getaways and provides plenty of design inspiration! Take a tour below and tell us what you think.