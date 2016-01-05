6 types of mezzanines

Although not all homes are graced with the presence of mezzanines—they are still a stylistic and architectural feature that can be slightly difficult to work around. Some of the benefits of mezzanines are that they add height, depth and an illusion of space to almost all homes they are present in. They also provide these quirky areas where you can have fun in deciding on how to use them—whether it be for workspace, play space or a relaxation area.

The disadvantage of mezzanines is their lack of functionality, depending on their set-up. With stairs, smaller floor space and usually a railing overlooking the ground floor of the house—it is difficult to decide what to do with them because typically they are so exposed to the rest of the house.

In this Ideabook, we will explore six different styles of mezzanines and how they can directly impact the look of the rest of your home!