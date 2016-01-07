All this and more you can do with bamboo!

Within the design world, the various benefits of bamboo have been recognized for quite some time now! What most people don't know is that bamboo is a type of grass—which means it grows quickly and provides a rather sustainable source for design and structural materials. Even though it is a grass, it has wonderful qualities that make it incredibly durable, sustainable and even vegan!
The flexibility of bamboo is outstanding – which would explain why the number one use of bamboo is flooring. Bamboo can provide solid flooring and can be flexible with your body during long periods of standing while you're cooking and entertaining! It can also handle the messes and spills that most other hardwood can as well! It would be foolish to not consider bamboo for your home design or building project—we promise you that!
We have compiled a list of the design and constructive capabilities of bamboo and we hope after you have a look that you consider it in your next home project!
Cladding and façades are great to use if privacy or the exterior of your home are something you enjoy. If you choose the right type of cladding and façades, the end result can be absolutely beautiful—sleek and minimal. However, when the wrong style or type of wood is chosen—it can be a design disaster.
Bamboo is similar to most all woods, especially in that if you decide to use it on the exterior of your home—make sure you're aware of the upkeep and maintenance involved! Properly sealing and/or waxing your bamboo for outdoor use is important to protect it from harsh elements—and think about the shades and stains you're using on your bamboo and how they might change or react to prolonged periods of sun exposure.
If you're a fan of hardwood furnishings, then start thinking about making your next purchase a bamboo item! As it only takes bamboo 5+ years to hit maximum growth (other hardwoods can take 50+ years!,) it is quite sustainable! As designers and companies are noticing the advantages of such a material, its popularity has increased ten-fold in the last five or so years.
Not only should you be thinking about tables and chairs—but also kitchen utensils and supplies that are made from bamboo as well! These products are sustainable, durable and actually quite beautiful in design as well!
As we stated in our introduction, bamboo is incredibly durable and sustainable, but best of all – it works incredibly well with both flooring and ceilings because it’s quite resistant to swelling and contracting. We should warn you though, these concepts are not impossible. You should expect minimal swelling and contracting!
You should know that when thinking about new flooring and ceilings bamboo is great in that its flexibility and sturdiness provide a roofing/ceiling options that are bound to stay in place. Stylistically speaking – the unique grain and colour options that bamboo has can provide you with a sleek design unavailable by most other hardwoods!
The structural foundation of your home is something that should be taken incredibly serious – we know you might not be open to working with a new material, especially one that you don't feel incredibly informed about. However, with resistance to swelling and contracting, durability and sustainability – bamboo is a material you should begin to think about.
Really, you should be informed about all the aspects of your home, and bamboo is no exception—go to a local lumber yard or home-improvement store in your area and ask professionals! Professionals should be more than willing to not only discuss the structural capabilities of bamboo—but also how it can add a wonderful uniqueness to your home!
The flooring pictured here is a perfect example of how you could use any type of hard wood flooring to maximise both space and the look of the structural components of your home.
Another design option with bamboo that is quite similar to cladding and facades, is to create bamboo accent walls in the interior of your home. As you will see below in our list of pros and cons, bamboo can slightly swell or contract in humid environments, like any hardwood – however, it's not impossible to use in a bathroom! If If you make sure you have both proper ventilation and the right distance between water sources and wood, bamboo can absolutely be used in environments with moisture!
If you choose bamboo for a smaller accent wall, also try obtaining bamboo materials and furnishings in other areas of the room for a sense of continuity! Here, the homeowners used hard wood for the vanity sink as well, and it looks great!
As we said before—as a homeowner it is important that you become informed on all the building materials, as well as the processes of building, when it comes to the make up of your home. To be as direct as possible about the advantages and disadvantages of bamboo—we will list them out for you below!
Advantages |
Comparable in cost to most other hardwood materials
Environmentally-friendly, sustainable
Medium to low-maintenance
Water-resistant
Durable
Somewhat resistant to swelling and contracting
Disadvantages |
Scratches easily
Swells with moisture
Lack of hardness (compared to most hardwood flooring)
Can emit organically-volatile emissions depending on quality
Important to find a high-quality dealer, as to guarantee the grade of bamboo (Grade A or Grade B)