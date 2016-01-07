All this and more you can do with bamboo!

Within the design world, the various benefits of bamboo have been recognized for quite some time now! What most people don't know is that bamboo is a type of grass—which means it grows quickly and provides a rather sustainable source for design and structural materials. Even though it is a grass, it has wonderful qualities that make it incredibly durable, sustainable and even vegan!

The flexibility of bamboo is outstanding – which would explain why the number one use of bamboo is flooring. Bamboo can provide solid flooring and can be flexible with your body during long periods of standing while you're cooking and entertaining! It can also handle the messes and spills that most other hardwood can as well! It would be foolish to not consider bamboo for your home design or building project—we promise you that!

We have compiled a list of the design and constructive capabilities of bamboo and we hope after you have a look that you consider it in your next home project!

