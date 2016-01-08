7 ways to add depth to your home with bright colours!

There are lots of ways to add depth to your home—statement pieces, large and small accessories, and colours! Colours are a cost-effective and amazing way to completely change the look of your home.
Designers and architects alike have studied the psychological and stylistic qualities of colours and how they affect the way we view our environments, our homes and even ourselves. It's amazing to think that only one bucket of paint can completely change the way a room looks and feels and the affect it has on us as a homeowner.
Choosing colours strategically can create illusions of space and even change the we feel within our personal architecture.
Below, we have accumulated seven ways in which you can add colour to your home, that will affect the illusions of space and depth—something we all probably need help with.
To begin setting your house up for colour changes, it is important that you create a good base. This concept will work no matter what the size of your home and if you choose the correct colour palette, things will go quite well
Think about what kind of colour you want to use in the central room of your home—this will probably be your living room. As seen here, this homeowner chose a light shade of blue—and then chose a much darker shade of the same colour in the corresponding rooms. The darker blue in the dining room works extremely well with both the living room and the furnishings and having the darker colour in the back creates a great sense of depth to this space.
The 60/30/10 rule is a golden rule that both artists and designers still trust today when starting a composition or designing a room. The 60/30/10 rule goes as follows:
For your room:
60% = the primary colour in the room, usually this is the wall colour
30% = the secondary colour, usually the furnishings
10% = the minimal colour, primarily used for decor and accessories
This rule is based on our tendency to view situations and colour palettes according to these scales. We tend to pick up the major colour first and then our rapid eye movement shifts around to the collaborating decor and accessories. Use this rule the next time you want to add depth to you home!
Want some easy inspiration? Look to your flowers and house plants sitting around your home! Everything from interior design to fashion and colour palettes – naturally fall in sync with the changing of the natural seasons.
Lighter and brighter colours are more popular in spring time, whereas darker, jewel tones and neutrals are preferred in autumn! Believe us—open any design or fashion magazine and you will see how colour palettes continuously shift with the seasons.
Check out these architects for how to add colour to all-white spaces!
Don't forget to use contrasting colours as a way to add some dimension and depth to your space!
In this example, the dark grey walls lay in contrast to both the neon-yellow chair and the white spaces in the room. Also as the flooring is a light-grain wood, the funky, black light fixture lay in contrast to both the hard wood floor and the white ceiling it hangs from. Contrasting elements are working in almost every area of this room—yet it flows together quite nicely!
We are here to tell you that even the smallest amount of colour can have huge impact. If you have more minimal or Scandinavian style and like things kept lighter and more simple—that is fine. But to add some depth with a pop of colour, consider buying one piece of furniture that is a bit more bright.
If you're not willing to purchase such a large piece, then you can even go as small as a bouquet of flowers and still see a grand impact in your living space!
These lamps go to show how subtle colour can have huge impact!
People either forget about the power of black, or are terrified to use it in interior design—but we urge you to reconsider and rethink this! If your home is of a lighter colour palette, think about painting the structural items black, as well as the accessories. If your home is already dark—then use our advice above and add some light items to aide in proper contrasting!
When black is mixed with lighter colours, it really makes a space pop, as you can see here! Another way to incorporate black is to use it in either solid or patterned floor tiles or back splashes! The options are really endless.
Darker, bolder interiors can have an incredible amount of depth, as seen here.
The last suggestion on our list is to try to live with small amounts of colour on various occasions, rather than completely dedicating your life and home to bold, bright colours. Occasionally, make an effort to purchase more colourful items—think about flowers, pillows, vases and a plethora of other home accessories in order to work your way into larger items—like bold sofas, chairs and rugs!
Try bold colours in all areas of your life – art, posters, lamps and even colourful accessories like vintage globes and maps!