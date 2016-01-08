7 ways to add depth to your home with bright colours!

There are lots of ways to add depth to your home—statement pieces, large and small accessories, and colours! Colours are a cost-effective and amazing way to completely change the look of your home.

Designers and architects alike have studied the psychological and stylistic qualities of colours and how they affect the way we view our environments, our homes and even ourselves. It's amazing to think that only one bucket of paint can completely change the way a room looks and feels and the affect it has on us as a homeowner.

Choosing colours strategically can create illusions of space and even change the we feel within our personal architecture.

Below, we have accumulated seven ways in which you can add colour to your home, that will affect the illusions of space and depth—something we all probably need help with.