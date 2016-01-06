Choose the right house for you

Choosing the right home for you, and your family, might quite possibly be one of the most stressful, yet important decisions ever. From choosing the right geographic location, the right school district, the right space and the right price—there are a plethora of decisions to weigh in on.

When most people are seeking out their first home, whether to rent or to buy—it's all about location! Location can be based on being close to family and kinship, near the right schools, or in the right neighbourhoods. We will definitely discuss the advantages and disadvantages of specific locations—but we urge you to consider the other items on your list—as this ultimately is your home.

Below we will help you sort through buying your first home—discussing in detail six different items we think you should contemplate before making such a serious decision! Good luck!