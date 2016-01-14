The Brilliant Home of Old and New

This extraordinary abode, located in Portugal, presents a striking exterior blending a range of textures and materials to construct an inventive, modern house. The genius of the property, brought to us by Guarda's Filipe Pina + Maria Ines Costa Architects, is that is manages to combine a historical dwelling, constructed of age-worn stone, with a more modern structure of white concrete and black steel. The result is a brilliant blend of design styles, which cradles the history of the stone dwelling in a modern aesthetic context.
Upon entry we're embraced by a lofty and light interior, in which pale timber and glass join the home's band of textures and materials. An open living room hosts simple, contemporary furnishings, while a pristine, white kitchen rests adjacent, presenting crisp, clean surfaces primed for culinary adventures. Central within the home is a small, light-filled courtyard, which provides a space for outdoor living amidst the house's high walls and unique surfaces, while the bedrooms have been built into the upper level in order to create some distance from the busier living areas.
This home definitely provides plenty of inspiration for blending aesthetic styles, textures and materials, with its facade in particular showcasing a wonderfully unique design. Take a tour below and gain some ideas for your own architectural endeavours!
From the outside this dwelling instantly engages with the intriguing duality of materials characterising its facade. The home has been constructed to bridge a modern dwelling, made of white concrete, and a refurbished abode constructed of large, stone blocks. The result is absolute stunning, with the home at once exuding a sense of history and contemporary style.
A smattering of black steal completes the exterior character, with the material used to construct the window frames and front and garage doors, adding yet another bold texture to this already striking design.
Upon entry the blend of materials within this extraordinary home continues, with the pale tones of the timber doors and stairs adding another colour and texture to the mix of stone, glass, metal, and concrete. The combination is striking and inventive, with the home infused with a stylish and exciting sense of intrigue by virtue of its unique design and construction.
The flowing, black concrete floor underfoot invites further exploration, and who are we to refuse such an offer?
The living area displays the striking contrast of black and white defining the decor of the home's modern sections. While the cool tones of old stone peep out from beyond the far wall, this room has been constructed of contemporary materials. Its white walls and ceilings create a sense of expanse, which is then grounded by the inky black of the polished concrete floor.
Furnishings have been kept simple and modern, with plenty of light flowing through external windows and through the courtyard doors to illuminate their muted tones, and a fireplace has been included in the centre of the room to warm the space in winter.
The kitchen is resplendent all in white, with its compact, contemporary design beautifully blending understated form and function. Ample storage has been provided through a range of drawers and cupboards, while contemporary appliances are all but camouflaged within the room, adding to its pristine atheistic. Light flowing through the courtyard windows illuminates the kitchen's sleek surfaces, while the black floor provides a striking colour contrast.
Ascending to the upper level of this amazing home and we truly get a sense of the open expanse of its design. A floating staircase in timber and steel exudes contemporary style, while white walls and glass prevail throughout the decor. A timber hallway paves the way for further exploration of the bedrooms, which are located on this level of the home.
In the distance we can see a central courtyard, which sits simply in white and dark wood. This space, while secluded, receives a generous amount of sunlight, presenting a lovely locale for private relaxation or entertainment, with the stone sink in the corner subtly adding personality to this simple design.
Did you enjoy the lofty, uplifting feel of this unconventional home? If so, check out The Polaroid House for more inspiration!