The Brilliant Home of Old and New

This extraordinary abode, located in Portugal, presents a striking exterior blending a range of textures and materials to construct an inventive, modern house. The genius of the property, brought to us by Guarda's Filipe Pina + Maria Ines Costa Architects, is that is manages to combine a historical dwelling, constructed of age-worn stone, with a more modern structure of white concrete and black steel. The result is a brilliant blend of design styles, which cradles the history of the stone dwelling in a modern aesthetic context.

Upon entry we're embraced by a lofty and light interior, in which pale timber and glass join the home's band of textures and materials. An open living room hosts simple, contemporary furnishings, while a pristine, white kitchen rests adjacent, presenting crisp, clean surfaces primed for culinary adventures. Central within the home is a small, light-filled courtyard, which provides a space for outdoor living amidst the house's high walls and unique surfaces, while the bedrooms have been built into the upper level in order to create some distance from the busier living areas.

This home definitely provides plenty of inspiration for blending aesthetic styles, textures and materials, with its facade in particular showcasing a wonderfully unique design. Take a tour below and gain some ideas for your own architectural endeavours!