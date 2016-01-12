6 things modern kitchens have in common

Modern style interior design is becoming more and more popular these days, and it's no wonder why. With our increasing busy lifestyles, we need a home design to match our needs, and the modern style reflects just that.
Here at homify, we often get asked by our patrons, what can I do to make the rooms in my home more modern? Or more specifically, what can I do to transform my kitchen into a modern haven? Well today, we’re exploring exactly that – what it means to have a modern style kitchen and what it is that they all have in common.
Modern design trends change pretty rapidly, but we've identified the top six things that all modern kitchens have in common to help you design the perfect space. So without further ado, here are your tips on how to achieve the modern style kitchen in your own home.
Right at the center of the modern kitchen is the cooking island. Islands increase a kitchen’s functionality exponentially by providing additional storage and work surfaces. Not to mention, it operates as your chic and smart cooking station. But functionality is just one of the advantages of the cooking island. Cooking islands also supply a perfect station for gathering. Family and friends alike love to hang out in the kitchen, and a cooking island offers the ideal place around which to sit. Now you can all delight in pleasant conversation with the spatial closeness and the ability to look everyone around the island right in the eye.
Cooking island styles vary quite considerably, so they fit any modern kitchen design and layout. Some designs are simpler, while others take it a step beyond that. Some designs awe and inspire onlookers with their detailing, or with their shape, and some with a combination of materials. And there are still some designs that merge with the kitchen's décor, as we can see in this image. Depending on the design of your kitchen, you can customize the size and shape of your kitchen island designs. A popular kitchen island design is the square design that we see here. The square design works perfectly in either small or large kitchens, too.
When creating a modern style kitchen, cabinets and shelves play a big part. You’re trying to create a sleek and sophisticated kitchen, so you don’t want to add anything too obnoxious to it. That’s why in the modern kitchen, open shelving is key, so don’t even think about hyper detailed, faddish looking cabinets. Open shelves personalize your space, making it feel lived in, and at the same time, they maintain easy-to-use functionality. Forget about opening cabinet after cabinet to find what you’re looking for – it’s staring you right in the face!
With open shelving, you also have the chance to add some accessories consequently some charm to your kitchen. Try adding a few potted herbs and spices to your shelves. Not only does that add a hint of nature and life to your kitchen, but you also have full access to fresh herbs and spices.
Lighting in your kitchen is something you should not take lightly. In a room where you handle hot food and work with sharp objects, choosing the right kitchen lighting is key. Not enough light, and you might as well be cooking in a dungeon. Too much light, and you’ll create a blinding, distracting environment, and that’s no good when you’re trying to cook or entertain. It can become overwhelming to your guests.
Besides viability, well-placed lighting can make your kitchen feel more welcoming, which actually helps you to redefine your modern style. A stylish wall sconce or pendant light can easily become the focal point of the room, while strategically placed lights underneath a few cabinets can promise that no corner goes unlit.
Walls and flooring help dictate the vibe of any room you’re in. As a result, updating your flooring design is a great way of modernizing the look of your kitchen. So when redecorating, you should definitely go with industrial flooring. Industrial floors have many virtues. The main advantage of this type of flooring is its fantastic durability. You can forget about that wear and tear knowing your kitchen is equipped with the same type of tile that’s employed in factories and warehouses, so it’s sure to provide staying power for you. This minimal flooring option can withstand the elements that every kitchen floor is repeatedly exposed to, including foot traffic and spills.
In addition, industrial floor tiles are much easier to clean and maintain than other floors. No other surface can resist chips, discoloration, and stains quite like an industrial concrete floor. But what’s more, industrial floors even help to reduce allergens! So why not choose it?
So what else is there to think about? Well, who could redesign a kitchen without considering the quintessential kitchen element – the refrigerator? When swapping out fridges, the design and capacity of it will depend on a few things: how often you use it, given the amount of people living in the house or how often you entertain, and naturally the amount of space you have in your kitchen. Of course, there are hundreds of designs to choose from, but essentially, modern kitchens all boast those sleek, stainless steel fridges. Stainless-steel refrigerators match perfectly with all counter tops, any lighting scheme, and even any colour choice.
And if you ever choose to redesign your kitchen at any time, your stainless steel fridge will match with any new décor – guaranteed.
One final note when redesigning your kitchen to fit the modern style – it’s really important to consider where your accessories will go. Having enough space for technology is key. After all, it would be quite silly to completely redesign a kitchen that has no practical purpose when you’re actually trying to cook. In many modern kitchens, you’ll find hardware completely integrated into the cabinets – cords can be funneled through specially drilled holes in cabinets, for example. But whether you’re redesigning on a budget or whether you simply just don’t want that, you can of course opt out of this instillation.
In this modern kitchen, we see tons of counter space available for any electronic device you could think of, without the use of built-in C-channels in the cabinets. With only a few accessories and electronics displayed on the countertop, the overall modernity of your kitchen isn’t affected.