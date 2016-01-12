6 things modern kitchens have in common

Modern style interior design is becoming more and more popular these days, and it's no wonder why. With our increasing busy lifestyles, we need a home design to match our needs, and the modern style reflects just that.

Here at homify, we often get asked by our patrons, what can I do to make the rooms in my home more modern? Or more specifically, what can I do to transform my kitchen into a modern haven? Well today, we’re exploring exactly that – what it means to have a modern style kitchen and what it is that they all have in common.

Modern design trends change pretty rapidly, but we've identified the top six things that all modern kitchens have in common to help you design the perfect space. So without further ado, here are your tips on how to achieve the modern style kitchen in your own home.