The wallpaper guide for the bedroom

There are quite a few benefits to using wallpaper over using paint in your bedroom. Perhaps the most notable benefit is the huge variety of decorating options available to you. With wallpaper, you can choose from hundreds, even thousands of motifs, colours, and styles.

Some wallpaper can even be painted, which will allow you to add a bit of texture to your bedroom while still being able to utilize your favourite paint colour. You can even vary the way the wallpaper is placed. For example, some bedrooms look fantastic with a simple wallpaper border, while others look best when the wallpaper covers the walls entirely.

Wallpaper is also very easy to clean. Most wallpapers are coated with a special material so you can wipe them clean from everyday dust and markings. This means the wallpaper in your bedroom is more durable than some paints. Paint fades with each wash, so wallpaper is perfect for you if your walls get dirty easily. The patterns in the wallpaper themselves also help to hide any smudges, and it hides imperfections in the wall’s plaster much better than paint.