Many of us think that our living rooms, even the entirety of our homes, are dull and lifeless. We're told that solid colours are always the best because you can match anything with them. Well the truth of the matter is, the rooms in our homes are like living, breathing entities that are constantly evolving along with their inhabitants. We watch them change over time, as tastes and moods shift, which happens probably more often than we’d like to admit. So are you tired of plain and boring accents in your home? Then you should think about spicing it up, and we here at homify are ready to help you with all the latest in textile trends!

The proper execution and use of textiles can really bring any room in your house together and give it the flair it’s so desperately needed and through this Ideabook you'll see that you don’t always have to revamp the entire room to get a new style. A change in textiles works just as well.