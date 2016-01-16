How to design your house like Le Corbusier would want you to!

Charles-Édouard Jeanneret-Gris, better known as Le Corbusier, was one of those designers that almost everyone has familiarity with even if architecture and design are somewhat out of your element. He was a Swiss-French architect that also dabbled in painting, designing and urban planning and is better known for his theories and writings on architecture and design.

Considered a pioneer of modern architecture, Le Corbusier constantly sought to reinvent our concept of a city and what it meant to properly function within one. He was also one of the first architects to explore the idea of open-concept living—and he applied this theory to urban spaces as well. Minimal, functional and community-style living were all a part of this utopian ideal that Le Corbusier believed in and his many architectural projects that span across both the Americas and Europe are exemplary of this!