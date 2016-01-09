Light up your home with ultimate lighting style

Of all the things to consider when it comes to artificial light, the first and perhaps most crucial is that of placement. It's all well and good to select a fancy fitting or range of fashionable, cutting edge Edison bulbs for the living room, but if you haven't given thought to exactly where you're intending to place them, then you may not end up with the results you prefer. Lighting can enhance, or diminish, the mood of any domestic space, and the lighting placement can directly determine this. In this regard, it's a good idea to take good appraisal of your spaces, and consider the sort of mood and feel you'd like to induce within them.

Here's a fantastically appointed open plan living room with an amazing sense of vibe, mood and feel. Yes, the furnishings, outlay and overall design are fabulous, but it's likely that they wouldn't achieve anywhere near the same effect without such an engaging and energising array of well-placed lighting fixtures. This open place space lends itself well to bright, mid- to high-wattage LED and halogen ceiling fixtures, with feature down lights providing an ample spill of artificial illumination. Dimmable fixtures can provide further versatility, for those moments when you want to bring down the tone and mood a little, and make your space that little bit more romantic. Consider placement first and foremost, and work your way to style and quality from there.

Lighting can be one of those ultra-tricky home interior additions, and knowing where to begin can easily provide a few headaches to begin with if you're not quite sure how to go about it. For a little extra advice and guidance, why not chat to a professional about how to get started?