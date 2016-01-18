The architecture of your home and the furnishings and decor that you choose are what have the most profound affect on your experience in your home. Whereas the architecture is a more permanent fixture, it can still be changed with construction projects and home renovation techniques. Furnishings and decor are temporary, often shifting with moods, styles and seasons—yet the furniture we choose should also be thought of as more permanent.

If you're choosing the right types of furniture—timeless and classic, yet durable—then almost every item should be something that you keep for years to come. Below we will discuss hot trends in furniture design and as most of these items are brand new, it doesn't necessarily mean that they won't be around for long. Whether it be chairs with LED lights, or sofas with extreme mobility, these are statement pieces that you should consider as newer options to your long-standing furniture collection!