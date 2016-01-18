The architecture of your home and the furnishings and decor that you choose are what have the most profound affect on your experience in your home. Whereas the architecture is a more permanent fixture, it can still be changed with construction projects and home renovation techniques. Furnishings and decor are temporary, often shifting with moods, styles and seasons—yet the furniture we choose should also be thought of as more permanent.
If you're choosing the right types of furniture—timeless and classic, yet durable—then almost every item should be something that you keep for years to come. Below we will discuss hot trends in furniture design and as most of these items are brand new, it doesn't necessarily mean that they won't be around for long. Whether it be chairs with LED lights, or sofas with extreme mobility, these are statement pieces that you should consider as newer options to your long-standing furniture collection!
Choosing natural furniture has so many benefits and advantages! For starters, it tends to be sustainable and durable, while maintaining an absolutely beautiful aesthetic.
We push you to opt for natural woods and fibers more like bamboo. Bamboo is durable, sustainable and incredibly flexible. With a maximum growth that only takes 5+ years—it renews itself almost quicker then we can use it! It can take spills, scratches and scuffs to a certain degree, while minimum swelling and contracting are other benefits as well.
Consider bamboo and its flexibility for flooring, ceilings, or to create a personalized bed frame like the one pictured here!
To try something new in furniture design, think about solid items for a truly standout piece. Here, we have a completely solid wood sofa—believe it or not! You know a piece like this would be a conversation starter—however, if you're worried about comfort, we understand.
To soften it up, add throws, pillows, cushions or any type of fur or animal-skin throw. The perfect curvature and minimal height of this piece makes for both dynamic and strategic sitting. It's not necessarily a piece to take a nap or welcome guests on for an extended period of time—but it will allow for taking breaks between projects and for conversations—and in the end, push you to get up again and get going! Living actively is living best!
Pieces like this are about making lifestyle statements more than anything else.
Multifunctional is the new black. We promise. Instead of buying a table, decor and lamps, why not purchase a table that provides all three? With a sleek, minimalist design with light-grain wood and soft pastel lamp colours—this table is perfect if minimalist or Scandinavian design are more your taste.
Not all multifunctional items you buy have to be of minimalist tastes though, there are plenty of designers and furniture manufacturers that have caught on to the importance of furniture that can play more than one role.
Notice the left hooks on these tables? They make perfect boudoir or bedroom tables as they could hold everything from jewelry to scarves!
For bedding with LED light included—check out this example!
Both art and architecture have a profound interplay with our senses whether we recognize it or not. Every time you gently graze a plush blanket, sit on a perfectly cold leather couch or look at those printed black and white photographs you specifically chose to hang about your bed—the items in your house are playing with your senses in the most instinctual way.
Remember this when you're choosing your next piece of furniture. One of the newest trends in furniture design is to keep things interesting and multi-sensorial. The sofa/bench pictured here does exactly that. The smooth wood provides a cooling effect, whereas the thin cushion provides just enough comfort to make you want to stay a little longer. The design is one of maximised minimalism.
We always suggest that above anything else, you stick with one of the most famous design mantras—form follows function. This never means that anything has to be lost. For example, a couch is supposed to be comfortable. As this is the case, make your couch as comfortable as possible. Make it something you can truly relish in, plunge yourself into and enjoy life.
This concept should also be true about your bed, any lounge chairs you have—and especially nursery furniture and nursing chairs. There are too many options to not make comfort a priority.
These bedroom furnishings and decor, designed by Redro, are perfection and show that aesthetic needn't be lost with comfort!
The amazing thing about modular furniture is in its ability to become anything you want it to be. By combining style, functionality and durability all into one product—it becomes the perfect product. This modular bookshelf can be used for anything from open storage, to displaying accessories and decor to—of course—holding books.
There are literally millions of furnishings that are modular—from modular sofas that are cost-effective and easy for students and young adults, to sofa sleepers and modular tables that pack-up easy for those that tend to move around a lot. Modular furniture will make your life a lot easier, cost-effective and functional!