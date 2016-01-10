How to divide your kitchen and living room

When it comes to today's busy urban living environments, more and more of us are being forced to make the most of tight situations. Living in the big city, sufficient space tends to come at a premium, and employing creative solutions remain our saving grace to a sense of spaciousness in the home. Within a limited floor plan comes a limited range of divided rooms: apartments these days tend to be two or three rooms at best, with some even preferring an open plan type setup in order to induce a sense of greater spaciousness. As good as an open plan setup is, there will be times where we need a sense of division and separation between some spaces, without making our homes look cloistered and cramped. Here's where those creative solutions are needed.

One of the key separation points in a domestic setting concerns the dividing line between the kitchen and living areas. Open plan spaces tend to merge these two disparate, yet harmonious areas, and that can be a good or bad thing depending on your preferred aesthetic and sense of functionality. If division is what you're after, the good news is that there are a range of different design tricks and methods for creating a sense of separation between these two spaces.

Today on homify, we're taking a stroll through some fabulous examples of kitchen and living area separation. Walls aren't the be and all and end all when it comes to a sturdy and effective dividing point: take a look at the examples below and get inspired about how to make the most of your spaces.