Choosing the best worktop for your new modern kitchen

So you've decided to revamp your kitchen, or perhaps even create a new one from scratch: you've designed, planned and created the look and feel of the space, and how it will function, both as an independent space, and one that harmonises with the rest of the home interior. You've thought about the hardware, the cabinetry, the flooring and the trimmings… but have you given adequate thought to your preparation areas?

Kitchens are a crucial space to get right: they're the engines of our homes, the all-important meeting points, where the line between aesthetics and functionality are perhaps the most pronounced of any other interior space. In them, we need something that not only works well and provides the space and area we need to keep our lives running, but also looks great too—one that we feel comfortable about spending significant periods of time within, attending to our various day-to-day tasks. One of the most crucial elements of the aesthetic and functionality of any kitchen space is the worktop, and the materials selected in order to create it.

Today, we've come a long way from the traditional wood worktops and benches that our distant forebears used in their domestic kitchen. Modern technology has developed a wide variety of different bench and worktop materials, all of which provide brilliant solutions to the full range of modern kitchen needs.

Today on homify, we're taking look at some of the more desirable and interesting kitchen worktop materials on offer: a basic working guide to some of the latest, and most resilient, worktop materials available. Take a wander through, and get inspired!