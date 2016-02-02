How to display art in a cool way

Finding the perfect works of art for your home can be difficult enough. One easy way to fix this problem is to choose art that you have had the pleasure of creating, or photographs you've taken over the years. However, if you've found the perfect piece of work, or attached yourself to one particular artist—then buy it!

What we will discuss here is what to do once it's bought! Deciding on how to properly display your art might be one of the hardest decisions you have, interior design-speaking. Choosing the right frame, the right wall, the right angle and the right light is a skill learned through time and what speaks to you aesthetically. Also, the care of your art will need to be considered as well—think about sun exposure and how accessible it is to the younger ones in you home.

In this ideabook, we have several suggestions on how to make the art work in your home beautiful, successful and truly standout pieces—from large format, to replacing windows—art is a must-have in your wonderful abode.

